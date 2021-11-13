Defensive pressure feeds the offensive beast in Richmond’s highest scoring win this season

Defense has defined much of Richmond’s recent run of wins — as much was true Saturday, as well, but it also fed a hungry offense that put up its largest scoring output of the season in the Spiders’ final home game against Delaware.
Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso recorded a season-high 116 rushing yards for two touchdowns, and the Spiders defense held Delaware’s Zach Gwynn to minus-22 yards on the ground in a 51-27 UR victory.
And while Gwynn outpaced Mancuso 331-168 through the air, the Spiders kept finding their way into the end zone or through the uprights. Seven different UR players found their way onto the scoresheet.
“It’s a whole ‘nother level,” Mancuso said. “All three phases played good today. Offense, defense, special teams. We all produced, we all did our job and the score shows what happens when we do that.”
The win brings the Spiders to four consecutive victories and an even record (5-5).
Richmond coach Russ Huesman said his Spiders benefitted from key players like Mancuso returning to field while the team held onto morale through a challenging midseason.
“In the middle of the season, we were pretty banged up,” Huesman said. “You can see how good of a player Joe Mancuso is, and not having him made a difference in how well we could play on offense.”
Huesman said Mancuso wasn’t 100% in his return during the Oct. 23 loss against Stony Brook, and Saturday was “probably the healthiest we’ve been for a long time now.”
Mancuso opened the game for Richmond with a 5-yard rush into the end zone on the first drive. The Spiders widened the gap once more at the end of the quarter with another run from Aaron Dykes.
Meanwhile, the defense capped the Blue Hens (5-5) at 59 offensive yards through the first period, compared to Richmond’s 117.
“The previous games we had, we haven’t really done well in the first half,” Mancuso said. “I think coming out today and putting those two touchdowns up really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Gwynn’s production picked up speed through the middle two quarters, running for his two touchdowns and connecting with Thyrick Pitts for another score.
But the Spiders defense, led by Tristan Wheeler and Aamir Hall, kept Gwynn and his options under consistent pressure.
“Our defensive staff made the decision early that we were going to blitz them and blitz them just about every time,” Huesman said. “Obviously, it paid off. … We actually played better once we started to really bring a whole lot of pressure.”
Redshirt senior DL Kobie Turner collected his second score off a fumble recovery in just as many games, and Jasiah Williams’ (Thomas Dale) 13-yard reception in the end zone — the final score of the night — capped off a drive initiated by a Wheeler interception.
Richmond travels to Williamsburg to face No. 3 William & Mary for its final game Nov. 20, where the teams will battle it out for the Capital Cup.
“When we lost those couple of games in a row there, we had to reset our goals,” Huesman said. “One of them was that we wanted to win the Capital Cup, and the other was that we wanted to have a winning season. These guys have really hung in there with us, and we’ve reached the point where we can get to six.”