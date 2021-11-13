Defensive pressure feeds the offensive beast in Richmond’s highest scoring win this season

Huesman said Mancuso wasn’t 100% in his return during the Oct. 23 loss against Stony Brook, and Saturday was “probably the healthiest we’ve been for a long time now.”

Mancuso opened the game for Richmond with a 5-yard rush into the end zone on the first drive. The Spiders widened the gap once more at the end of the quarter with another run from Aaron Dykes.

Meanwhile, the defense capped the Blue Hens (5-5) at 59 offensive yards through the first period, compared to Richmond’s 117.

“The previous games we had, we haven’t really done well in the first half,” Mancuso said. “I think coming out today and putting those two touchdowns up really set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Gwynn’s production picked up speed through the middle two quarters, running for his two touchdowns and connecting with Thyrick Pitts for another score.

But the Spiders defense, led by Tristan Wheeler and Aamir Hall, kept Gwynn and his options under consistent pressure.

“Our defensive staff made the decision early that we were going to blitz them and blitz them just about every time,” Huesman said. “Obviously, it paid off. … We actually played better once we started to really bring a whole lot of pressure.”