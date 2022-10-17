Defensive woes cloud JMU's first loss of season, at Georgia Southern

Sloppy, in all phases, was how James Madison coach Curt Cignetti described the Dukes’ performance Saturday in the moments after a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern — their first loss of the season.

And members of the Dukes’ defense in particular, Cignetti felt, looked as if they were running in the mud in a second half in which the floodgates opened.

By the time they emerged, the numbers yielded were eye-popping, particularly because it was largely uncharacteristic from a program that has long prided itself on its defensive play.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease passed for 578 yards, obliterating the Eagles’ single-game program record.

The final strike — a 22-yard pass from Vantrease to receiver Derwin Burgess Jr. for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:10 to play — ultimately sealed the Dukes’ fate in a game Cignetti said they, frankly, didn’t deserve to win.

“I give [Georgia Southern] a lot of credit,” Cignetti said Monday, as part of the weekly Sun Belt coaches teleconference. “Their quarterback was on, their receivers caught the ball extremely well. And we came up short.

“I’m confident that we’re going to bounce back. … We’ve played really good defense all year long. I know our guys’ pride is hurt a little bit from Saturday. But I’m anticipating a great day today, a great week of preparation.”

The Dukes (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt), after the loss, slipped out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. They had, last week, entered the rankings for the first time in program history, at No. 25.

In getting to that point, a start to the season that drew national attention, JMU relied in part on a defense that ranked second in the nation entering Saturday, allowing just 227.4 yards per game. Georgia Southern (4-3, 1-3) topped that in the third quarter alone on Saturday.

JMU had, to that point of the game, carried a 17-14 lead. The Dukes, who also jumped out to a 14-0 advantage earlier on, held the Eagles to 147 total yards in the first half.

But Georgia Southern, leaning on the arm of the sixth-year Vantrease, stretched JMU’s pass coverage both laterally and vertically. Short passes covered up what was a largely nonexistent Eagles run game — they ran just 16 times for 12 yards.

And big plays came with regularity, even with defenders in close proximity. Six of Georgia Southern’s 10 total pass completions of at least 20 yards Saturday came in the third quarter.

“We had guys in position to make plays, and they couldn't make them,” Cignetti said. “And at times we looked really slow and they looked really fast. And so, there were a lot of plays in that game — and they made the plays, we didn't. This is the first week that's happened."

Cignetti felt some members of the defense looked a tad tired in the second half. So reserves were rotated in. Still, after completions, missed tackles were an issue. Georgia Southern receivers racked up a combined 335 yards after the catch.

Defensive end Isaac Ukwu, afterward, didn’t leave all culpability on the secondary. He felt the line didn’t get enough pressure on Vantrease either, to affect his throws.

JMU finished with no sacks, a first this season.

“We got to get him on the ground so he has to think about an internal clock in his head,” Ukwu said. “And we just didn't do that. So, he was able to sit back there and just pick apart our defense.”

The Eagles added 198 more yards of offense in the fourth quarter, and 14 more points.

Cignetti said Monday that what Georgia Southern did Saturday could make for a good offseason study for the Dukes in terms of things they could do better defensively.

“There’s probably some things that we had in the game plan that we should’ve pulled out, that would’ve helped us,” Cignetti said.

The Dukes still gave themselves a chance to win, though. Quarterback Todd Centeio, who threw for a JMU single-game record 468 yards Saturday, found Terrance Greene Jr. for a 25-yard score to give the Dukes a 38-37 lead with 2:28 to play.

Centeio’s big day — 512 total yards and five total touchdowns — helped JMU, even with its defensive woes, outgain Georgia Southern 675 yards to 590. But Vantrease had the last say, and Centeio was picked off with 18 seconds to go, one of four total JMU turnovers.

The offense, Ukwu felt, put the Dukes in position to win Saturday. But “we failed them,” he said, of the defense.

That’s been a rarity for that unit. But amends have to come quickly, with JMU back home to host Marshall (3-3, 0-2) for homecoming this Saturday.

“We definitely have to look in the mirror as a defense,” Ukwu said, “and figure out how we can fix this."