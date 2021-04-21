Delayed gratification: VMI LB Connor Riddle skipped semester to play in spring

Speaking of his teammates, Riddle added, “I love these guys. I couldn’t imagine not being out there this spring with them.”

Riddle is the second-leading tackler on the first VMI team to qualify for the FCS playoffs, and the first to finish with a winning record (6-1) since 1981. He has five sacks among 10 tackles for losses, and averages 10.3 stops heading into Saturday’s postseason visit to third-seeded James Madison (5-0).

In the Keydets’ 31-17 win over The Citadel and its option offense last Saturday, Riddle was in on 20 tackles.

“I knew there was something special about this team. I knew that we were building a winning culture,” he said.

Riddle's role Saturday at JMU will be highly challenging and highly important. The Keydets must find a way to slow down the Dukes' running game.

"I think they've got a stable of running backs that are extremely elusive and extremely fast, and they give the ball to all four of them," said Wachenheim.

VMI's sixth year coach is familiar with JMU's personnel, and that was the case years before he recently began studying the Dukes. Wachenheim went after many of the players who ended up in Madison's program.