Delayed gratification: VMI LB Connor Riddle skipped semester to play in spring

At a school where fitting in is nonnegotiable, Connor Riddle doesn’t.
The 97-man VMI roster includes 63 freshmen, with 21 redshirt freshmen among them. On this young team, there are just six seniors. Riddle stands alone as the program’s only redshirt senior.
Redshirt seniors at VMI are as uncommon as recovered onside kicks.
After eight semesters at a military school, most Keydets are eager to transition to the professional world. VMI has no graduate school, which eliminates the possibility of pursuing a master’s degree there while continuing to compete in football.
Riddle, a linebacker from Stafford, took an unusual path to reach his senior football season. He skipped a semester.
Almost all FCS teams, VMI among them, canceled the fall season because of the pandemic, and rescheduled for the spring. Riddle entered the fall of 2020 with one semester of academic work left before graduation. Had he remained enrolled and earned his degree, the spring football season would not have been available to him.
“We came back in summer camp, were here for about five days and they ended up canceling the season,” said Riddle, a 6-foot-1 212-pounder. “So I went and talked with [coach Scott Wachenheim and defensive coordinator Tom Clark] and they said. ‘You can come back in the spring. Take off the semester.’"
Speaking of his teammates, Riddle added, “I love these guys. I couldn’t imagine not being out there this spring with them.”
Riddle is the second-leading tackler on the first VMI team to qualify for the FCS playoffs, and the first to finish with a winning record (6-1) since 1981. He has five sacks among 10 tackles for losses, and averages 10.3 stops heading into Saturday’s postseason visit to third-seeded James Madison (5-0).
In the Keydets’ 31-17 win over The Citadel and its option offense last Saturday, Riddle was in on 20 tackles.
“I knew there was something special about this team. I knew that we were building a winning culture,” he said.
Riddle's role Saturday at JMU will be highly challenging and highly important. The Keydets must find a way to slow down the Dukes' running game.
"I think they've got a stable of running backs that are extremely elusive and extremely fast, and they give the ball to all four of them," said Wachenheim.
VMI's sixth year coach is familiar with JMU's personnel, and that was the case years before he recently began studying the Dukes. Wachenheim went after many of the players who ended up in Madison's program.
"When we go head-to-head against them in recruiting, we don't win," he said. "Even kids that we offer full scholarships to will turn us down to be a preferred walk-on at JMU."
Whatever Saturday's outcome, this will be a positive excursion for the Keydets for a couple of reasons, according to Wachenheim. The exposure VMI is receiving as a member of the 16-team playoffs benefits the school and football recruiting.
The second reason?
"We're going to go up to Staunton and stay in a hotel for two nights. For a VMI Keydet, are you kidding me? Air conditioning, hotel meals ... We got maid service? We don't have to march at 7 a.m.?" said Wachenheim. "This is a pleasure trip, right?"
