DeLoach, Watkins help VCU overcome slow start, dominate Navy with paint production, disruptive defense

The weather outside on Broad St. was quite frightful, and four days before Christmas, the VCU offense started cold, but did not take long to catch fire and provide a holiday gift to its supporters in the form of a delightful output in Wednesday’s 74-52 win over visiting Navy.

Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach and sophomore wing Jamir Watkins tied for a game-high with 18 points apiece, and the Rams overcame the slow start to race away from the Midshipmen with a smothering defensive effort that spanned the game’s final 32 minutes and dominant collective play in the paint.

The win was VCU’s fourth in a row following a Dec. 7 home loss to Jacksonville. DeLoach's total was a career high. VCU outscored Navy 46-24 in the paint and 27-14 in bench points.

“We’ve matured here in this nonconference [play], we deal with adversity better than we did a week ago, 10 days ago, a month ago. Today was an example of that,” said VCU coach Mike Rhoades.

“I just thought as the game went on we found a way to get consecutive stops and rebounds better, and we didn’t turn the ball over, got some good shots against the zone. They weren’t going to come out of that no matter what, I thought our guys just executed stuff, got some good stuff around the basket, inside-outside paint touches, 21 assists on 29 baskets means you’re playing the right way, so really proud of the guys.”

In a homecoming of sorts, Navy sophomore guard and Collegiate grad Mac MacDonald brought a local cheering section to its feet on multiple occasions in the first half.

A second-team All-Metro honoree his junior year for the Cougars, MacDonald showed off a fluid catch-and-shoot release, hitting 4 of 5 3-point attempts for 12 first-half points. He finished with 14.

Navy (7-5) put the Siegel Center on pins and needles out the gates, taking a 20-7 lead just before the under-12 stoppage after MacDonald hit his third 3 in as many attempts.

His cheering section behind the Navy bench went crazy, and MacDonald pumped his fist to the Midshipmen bench as a hush fell over the Siegel Center.

But Navy’s momentum was short-lived. VCU (9-4) initially struggled to break down a 2-3 zone from the Midshipmen. But after the under-12-minute stoppage in the first half, the Rams committed to feeding DeLoach and graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. in the post.

DeLoach found an offensive rhythm, showing off an array of spins and up-and-under moves to get clean looks and easy buckets. He also shined defensively on the night, frequently denying Navy entry passes to the post and forcing turnovers with disruptive hands.

"I feel like we're the best team in the A-10, to be honest," DeLoach said when asked where his Rams are at after reeling off four consecutive victories.

"Most people don't think we can win it, coach has said that. We've got to come out every night and prove them wrong."

The inside production served to collapse the Midshipmen zone, opening up space for the likes of junior guard Ace Baldwin, sophomore guard Jayden Nunn and senior wing David Shriver.

All three hit key 3s to spark a VCU run, and the Rams ended the first half on a 30-10 spurt to take a 37-30 lead into the break.

"It opens up the floor for cuts, being that all the focus is on them with everybody ball watching," Watkins said of how post touches for DeLoach and Johns impact the rest of the Rams offense.

"We get more back-cuts, more trail-behind 3s, there's just space on the floor."

Added Sophomore wing Nick Kern: "When they [DeLoach and Johns] get going, we get the whole team going."

From there, the Rams extended the advantage in the second half, and Navy never got back within single digits.

Rhoades said DeLoach is most effective when he keeps things simple and doesn't try to do too much.

"Catch, make a quick move. He's so quick, I always say he's a pogo-stick," Rhoades said of DeLoach. "That's how you've got to be when you have the ability he has. He finished at the rim or very close, he has a good touch and I thought that was really important."

Rhoades also lauded the contributions of Shriver, who finished with a team-high plus-minus of plus-26 in a little more than 25 minutes of action. His outside shooting threat made Navy defenders at the top of its zone follow Shriver out to the 3-point line, opening up space for the rest of the offense to operate.

Watkins, who attacked the rim and rebounded with aplomb to finished 7-of-13 from the field and with four boards, finished the game with an emphatic dunk in transition to give VCU the final margin, also its largest lead of the contest.

The Peppas, donning Christmas attire and playing festive tunes, provided the celebratory soundtrack from there on out.

Baldwin finished with 3 points, Nunn scored 6 and Shriver had 8. Kern provided some vital production off the bench with a series of baseline cuts to exploit the back line of the Navy zone, he finished with 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field.

"I feel like we're more together now," Kern said of VCU's growth since the Jacksonville loss. "As we're on a roll, we continue to come together more and more."

In addition to the outside shooters, Watkins and junior guard Zeb Jackson got going by driving to the rim to finish through contact. Jackson finished with 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor. Rhoades said he and Shriver, both transfers, are getting more comfortable and confident in their roles.

"Good team win, we're going to play teams like that in our league," Rhoades said. "The way we responded, it was great. I'm really proud of the guys."

VCU returns to action on New Years Eve, when the Rams commend Atlantic 10 play at 2 p.m. at the Siegel Center against La Salle.