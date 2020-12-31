Depth extends to offensive end in VCU victory at Saint Joseph's

PHILADELPHIA — As VCU readied for the start of Atlantic 10 play early this week, recharged batteries powered productive practice sessions.
The Rams got a holiday breather after their Dec. 22 nonconference finale against James Madison, and the benefits of that showed when they got back on the court together.
Coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday’s practice may have been the best practice session of the season so far. And Monday’s may have been the second-best one.
“They've had unbelievable, positive energy,” Rhoades said. “They've been locked in.”
The good cheer eventually spilled over to VCU’s A-10 opener at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday. The Rams shared the load as well as they have all season.
Five players scored in double figures against the Hawks, their highest total all year. VCU (8-2) finished with a 46.2% clip overall from the field.
It contributed to an 80-64 victory, to open league play with a thump.
“That's why we play a lot of guys, so a lot of guys can contribute and you don't have to count on one guy,” Rhoades said.
The leader in that scoring quintet was Vince Williams, with a season-high 17 points. Freshman Ace Baldwin had a season-high 12 points, including two 3-pointers, which each came during VCU’s 14-0 first-half run, when the team snatched the lead back for good.
KeShawn Curry, Levi Stockard III and Jamir Watkins contributed 10 points apiece
In total, 11 of the 12 players who touched the floor for the Rams Wednesday scored at least a point.
And they didn’t have to lean on Bones Hyland, who’s been the go-to guy offensively. He entered Wednesday’s game averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 7.2 points per game more than Williams in second place.
Hyland finished with 7 points, on 2 of 9 shooting from the field. It was only the third time this season he didn’t lead the Rams in points, or tie for the lead.
“He just didn't get as many open looks, which may occur some games,” Rhoades said. “But I thought he played well.”
VCU always goes deep into its bench, that’s well known — Rams reserves account for 40% of the team’s minutes this year, 20th nationally according to KenPom.com.
But, on Wednesday, VCU proved that its depth can extend to the offensive end in a diverse way. It doesn’t have to be Hyland or bust.
“We have multiple guys that can make shots, rebound, steal the ball,” Rhoades said. “And when guys are playing the right way and they don't care about that stat sheet, that's when we're at our best."
