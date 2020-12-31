Depth extends to offensive end in VCU victory at Saint Joseph's

PHILADELPHIA — As VCU readied for the start of Atlantic 10 play early this week, recharged batteries powered productive practice sessions.

The Rams got a holiday breather after their Dec. 22 nonconference finale against James Madison, and the benefits of that showed when they got back on the court together.

Coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday’s practice may have been the best practice session of the season so far. And Monday’s may have been the second-best one.

“They've had unbelievable, positive energy,” Rhoades said. “They've been locked in.”

The good cheer eventually spilled over to VCU’s A-10 opener at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday. The Rams shared the load as well as they have all season.

Five players scored in double figures against the Hawks, their highest total all year. VCU (8-2) finished with a 46.2% clip overall from the field.

It contributed to an 80-64 victory, to open league play with a thump.

“That's why we play a lot of guys, so a lot of guys can contribute and you don't have to count on one guy,” Rhoades said.