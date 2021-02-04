Depth on the offensive line a looming concern for Virginia Tech football

Those losses leave Tech thin on the line.

It’s a problem Fuente and offensive line coach Vance Vice had worked hard to overcome during their first four seasons in Blacksburg, through recruitment and development. Last year, it appeared the position group had finally turned the corner.

Darrisaw was a first-team All-ACC selection and center Brock Hoffman and guard Lecitus Smith with honorable mention picks. The Hokies, who went 5-6 and opted against accepting a bowl invitation, led the conference averaging 240.1 rushing yards per game, posted the league’s second best yards-per-carry average at 5.6, and allowed just 22 sacks in 11 games, the third fewest.

Now, with Fuente facing a make-or-break year for his own future with the Hokies, the line is again a major point of concern.

Wednesday, speaking on national signing day, Fuente said he doesn’t know if it’ll happen, but if the team has open scholarships after spring practice, he knows how he’d like to use them.

“There may or may not be some room to play with one or two scholarships. I don’t know that yet. And I probably won’t know that for several months,” he said. “But No. 1 on our priority list, if we do have some room, would be on the offensive line.”