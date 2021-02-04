Depth on the offensive line a looming concern for Virginia Tech football

Even has he declared his expectation that this year’s Virginia Tech team would “be good,” Justin Fuente couldn’t camouflage his concern about the Hokies’ lack of offensive line depth.
Asked if the program was still in the market for another transfer quarterback, Fuente answered, “Our first priority we need is on the offensive line.”
Asked his plans for the team’s substantial stable of running backs, Fuente said, “We need more linemen. I can tell you that.”
Coming off one of the best seasons of offensive play by the Hokies in recent memory, the front five figures to be one of the major question marks for the 2021 squad when spring practice gets underway next month.
Tech loses three linemen who started multiple games last year in left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who left early to declare for the NFL Draft, and Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester, who transferred closer to their homes, Hudson to Louisville and Nester to West Virginia.
"Those guys leaving hurt," acknowledged Fuente. "I think the world of them. I wish they were here, but they’re not. So we’ve got to pick ourselves up and keep moving forward."
Backup guard T.J. Jackson also bolted, transferring to Ohio.
Three other linemen – Austin Cannon, Tyrell Smith and Zachariah Hoyt – won’t be back for the upcoming season, choosing to head into their post-football lives. Smith plans to work in the team's weight room this season.
Those losses leave Tech thin on the line.
It’s a problem Fuente and offensive line coach Vance Vice had worked hard to overcome during their first four seasons in Blacksburg, through recruitment and development. Last year, it appeared the position group had finally turned the corner.
Darrisaw was a first-team All-ACC selection and center Brock Hoffman and guard Lecitus Smith with honorable mention picks. The Hokies, who went 5-6 and opted against accepting a bowl invitation, led the conference averaging 240.1 rushing yards per game, posted the league’s second best yards-per-carry average at 5.6, and allowed just 22 sacks in 11 games, the third fewest.
Now, with Fuente facing a make-or-break year for his own future with the Hokies, the line is again a major point of concern.
Wednesday, speaking on national signing day, Fuente said he doesn’t know if it’ll happen, but if the team has open scholarships after spring practice, he knows how he’d like to use them.
“There may or may not be some room to play with one or two scholarships. I don’t know that yet. And I probably won’t know that for several months,” he said. “But No. 1 on our priority list, if we do have some room, would be on the offensive line.”
There’s no surer way to derail an offense – and a season – than deficiency up front, and Tech’s issue there rears its head again and a most inopportune time for Fuente, who is just 19-18 the past three seasons.
With Hoffman, Smith and tackles Luke Tenuta and Silas Dzansi returning, Vice at least has blocks to build with. Hoffman and Smith (at left guard) started every game in 2020, Tentuta started eight times and Dzansi started twice at right tackle and once on the left side.
Tech has added Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan already this offseason. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Leesburg native was an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team this past season. He started 16 games at center over his four years with the Terrapins.
Fuente and the Hokies have eight months to work things out with their front five before opening against North Carolina, the presumptive favorite in the ACC Coastal Division. Wednesday, Fuente said it was far too early for him to start thinking about the significance of the opener.
He had his focus on what spring practice – something Tech didn’t hold last year because of COVID-19 – will look like.
“I have a plan written out and we’ll see how it goes,” said Fuente. “But I’ve got the schedule written down in pencil and I know that we need to be ready to adapt if things change and that’s what we’ll do.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber