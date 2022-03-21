Despite career night from Taya Robinson, VCU falls 70-67 to Seton Hall in second round of WNIT

The shot seemed improbable, even for how much of a groove Lauren Park-Lane was in.

The Seton Hall guard had come alive in the second quarter of Monday night’s second-round WNIT game against VCU. But, late in the frame, a tough shot developed as Park-Lane hovered on the arc.

She shuffled to her right, and Amari Wright hit her with a long-range pass from the left corner. And, in one continuous motion, Park-Lane hopped to her right more, set her feet and fired from the right wing.

Again, the 3 was good. It capped her monster quarter, as VCU struggled to defend the arc. And it helped the Pirates cushion a lead that VCU couldn’t catch despite a late rally. The Rams fell 70-67 at Walsh Gymnasium.

The result ended the Rams’ season. VCU finishes the year 16-12 overall.

The Pirates (21-12) move on to a third-round game against Drexel.

The Rams had a tough time defending Seton Hall in transition, which contributed to Seton Hall’s success from deep.

The Pirates finished 10 of 24 beyond the arc, and Park-Lane had five of those, 5 of 9. She had 22 points.

VCU star senior Taya Robinson (Huguenot) finished with a game-high, and career-high, 27 points in what was the final game of her record-setting Rams career. She also pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.

Robinson finished with 136 career games played and 132 starts, both program bests. She scored 1,673 career points and made 180 career 3-pointers, which are both third in program history.

Senior Madison Hattix-Covington had 14 points and seven rebounds in what was also her final collegiate game. Robinson and Hattix-Covington were both members of the Rams’ 2017 recruiting class.

And the Rams, despite struggles earlier in the contest, manufactured a furious comeback in the final minutes after falling behind by a game-high 16 points midway through the fourth quarter. Their press disrupted the Pirates’ flow, and gave them an opportunity to chip away at the deficit.

A big back-to-back sequence — a Hattix-Covington 3 followed by a Sarah Te-Biasu layup off a steal — whittled the Seton Hall lead to 7, 70-63, with 1:31 to play.

Then a pair of Robinson layups pulled the Rams within 3. On the Pirates’ final possession that followed, VCU opted not to foul, and forced a shot-clock violation.

That left the Rams with an opportunity to tie. But a Robinson 3-point attempt from the left wing was off the mark and Seton Hall survived, to advance to a third-round game against Drexel.

Earlier, VCU trailed Seton Hall by 4, 19-15, through the first quarter, with Robinson taking an early grasp from an offensive perspective for the Rams — she had 8 opening-frame points, including a pair of turnaround jumpers.

But then Park-Lane, who was a unanimous all-Big East first team pick, caught fire. All told, she had four of her 3s in the second quarter alone (4 of 7), made in a variety of ways — and 16 total points in the frame.

The final 3 of the quarter from Park-Lane, from the right wing, gave the Pirates what was then a game-high 10-point lead, 38-28, with 1:39 to play before halftime. But the Rams’ Te-Biasu added a second 3 of the game with about 28 seconds to go, and VCU trailed 38-31 at the break.

The Rams, though, could never catch enough of a spark to catch Seton Hall. They shot just 26.3% in the third quarter, then fell into the 16-point hole in the fourth quarter on back-to-back layups from Sidney Cook, which made it 65-49 with 6:05 to play.

VCU finished the game on an 11-2 run, but the deficit proved too large.

The Rams were playing in their ninth WNIT, and are 7-8 all time in the event.