Despite career night from Taya Robinson, VCU falls 70-67 to Seton Hall in second round of WNIT

VCU's Taya Robinson looks to pass the ball as UR's Addie Budnik defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The shot seemed improbable, even for how much of a groove Lauren Park-Lane was in.

The Seton Hall guard had come alive in the second quarter of Monday night’s second-round WNIT game against VCU. But, late in the frame, a tough shot developed as Park-Lane hovered on the arc.

She shuffled to her right, and Amari Wright hit her with a long-range pass from the left corner. And, in one continuous motion, Park-Lane hopped to her right more, set her feet and fired from the right wing.

Again, the 3 was good. It capped her monster quarter, as VCU struggled to defend the arc. And it helped the Pirates cushion a lead that VCU couldn’t catch despite a late rally. The Rams fell 70-67 at Walsh Gymnasium.

The result ended the Rams’ season. VCU finishes the year 16-12 overall.

The Pirates (21-12) move on to a third-round game against Drexel.

The Rams had a tough time defending Seton Hall in transition, which contributed to Seton Hall’s success from deep.

The Pirates finished 10 of 24 beyond the arc, and Park-Lane had five of those, 5 of 9. She had 22 points.

VCU star senior Taya Robinson (Huguenot) finished with a game-high, and career-high, 27 points in what was the final game of her record-setting Rams career. She also pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds.

Robinson finished with 136 career games played and 132 starts, both program bests. She scored 1,673 career points and made 180 career 3-pointers, which are both third in program history.

Senior Madison Hattix-Covington had 14 points and seven rebounds in what was also her final collegiate game. Robinson and Hattix-Covington were both members of the Rams’ 2017 recruiting class.

And the Rams, despite struggles earlier in the contest, manufactured a furious comeback in the final minutes after falling behind by a game-high 16 points midway through the fourth quarter. Their press disrupted the Pirates’ flow, and gave them an opportunity to chip away at the deficit.

A big back-to-back sequence — a Hattix-Covington 3 followed by a Sarah Te-Biasu layup off a steal — whittled the Seton Hall lead to 7, 70-63, with 1:31 to play.

Then a pair of Robinson layups pulled the Rams within 3. On the Pirates’ final possession that followed, VCU opted not to foul, and forced a shot-clock violation.

That left the Rams with an opportunity to tie. But a Robinson 3-point attempt from the left wing was off the mark and Seton Hall survived, to advance to a third-round game against Drexel.

Earlier, VCU trailed Seton Hall by 4, 19-15, through the first quarter, with Robinson taking an early grasp from an offensive perspective for the Rams — she had 8 opening-frame points, including a pair of turnaround jumpers.

But then Park-Lane, who was a unanimous all-Big East first team pick, caught fire. All told, she had four of her 3s in the second quarter alone (4 of 7), made in a variety of ways — and 16 total points in the frame.

The final 3 of the quarter from Park-Lane, from the right wing, gave the Pirates what was then a game-high 10-point lead, 38-28, with 1:39 to play before halftime. But the Rams’ Te-Biasu added a second 3 of the game with about 28 seconds to go, and VCU trailed 38-31 at the break.

The Rams, though, could never catch enough of a spark to catch Seton Hall. They shot just 26.3% in the third quarter, then fell into the 16-point hole in the fourth quarter on back-to-back layups from Sidney Cook, which made it 65-49 with 6:05 to play.

VCU finished the game on an 11-2 run, but the deficit proved too large.

The Rams were playing in their ninth WNIT, and are 7-8 all time in the event.

