Despite experience, UVA still has questions to answer on defense going into its spring game

Sophomore Josh Ahern, a likely replacement to lineup next to Nick Jackson at Zandier’s old spot, missed the spring due to injury. Chico Bennett, a transfer from Georgia Tech who was working at outside linebacker, suffered an ACL injury this spring that will keep him out until at least November, taking him out of the running to align opposite Noah Taylor.

That’s opened the door for Sam Brady, inside, and Hunter Stewart, outside, among others, to impress the coaching staff this spring.

“We’ve had a lot of guys have a lot different reps and opportunities,” said Howell. “We’re assessing that every day. I’d say that competition is still very much open going into the summer and going into fall camp.”

While the work to find the most capable options at linebacker will continue in the preseason, so will the competition at corner. Nick Grant, who missed spring with an injury, is back after starting every game in 2020.

Darrius Bratton has fully recovered from a knee injury that cost him the 2019 season. Virginia also brought in Louisville transfer Anthony Johnson this spring and North Dakota State transfer Josh Hayes will join the program for the fall.