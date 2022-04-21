Despite injury absences, JMU defense making progress under new coordinator Bryant Haines this spring

From the get go, Bryant Haines was at the top of Curt Cignetti’s list.

James Madison, earlier this year, was in search of a defensive coordinator after Corey Hetherman was hired as Rutgers’ linebackers coach following three successful seasons with the Dukes. JMU never ranked lower than eighth nationally in total defense during Hetherman’s tenure, and led the nation in the category in 2019. Hetherman was named American Football Coaches Association FCS assistant coach of the year this past fall.

Head coach Curt Cignetti did his due diligence in finding Hetherman’s replacement, inquiring about possible standout outside candidates. But the search zeroed back within, to Haines.

“He’s more than capable,” Cignetti said.

And so Haines, who had carried the role of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, was promoted to fill Hetherman’s spot, as the chief orchestrator of what’s been a signature strength of the JMU program in its run of FCS success.

Haines will be tasked with leading that defense into its FBS future, with the Dukes’ first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference ahead this fall.

And, while standing on the existing core principles of JMU’s 4-2-5 scheme, Haines has implemented a bit of his own flavor in spring practices ahead of the Dukes’ spring game. That will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“He’s tweaked a couple things. Which I’ve given him the freedom to do,” Cignetti said Wednesday. “I’m really pleased and excited with what he’s done with the defense in the spring.”

Haines, a native of Piqua, Ohio, will continue to coach JMU’s linebackers as well. JMU coordinators were not made available for interviews this spring.

Haines was a former linebacker himself, at Ball State (2004-08). Afterward, he had coaching stops at Manchester College (2009), Adrian College (2010-11), Indiana (2012) and Ohio State (2013), before he joined Cignetti’s staff at IUP (2014-15).

Then Haines coached at UC Davis in 2016, before he was hired as part of Cignetti’s staff at Elon, where he led Phoenix linebackers (2017-18). Cignetti then brought Haines to JMU when he was hired there in December 2018.

“He’s a real intelligent guy,” Cignetti said. “And he’s well versed in [defensive line], linebacker and secondary play. So he sees the big picture.”

“So I think there’s been some adds [to the scheme], and they’ve been smart adds.”

Cornerback Wesley McCormick, who’s back for a sixth season after his 2021 fall was limited to one game due to a severe high right ankle sprain suffered in the Dukes’ September game against Maine, said much of the defense’s calls and methods of operation are the same.

But Haines had added some new smoke and mirrors, and tweaks of that sort, McCormick said.

“Coach Haines put his own kick on it, or his own twist to it,” McCormick said. “And I really like it. I think the other guys — in not only the corner room, but the defense as well, I think they like it as well. And he’s putting a lot of guys in position to make some plays.”

A correlating move with Haine’s promotion, following Hetherman’s departure, was the hiring of Pat Kuntz as the Dukes’ new defensive line coach. Heterman had been JMU’s defensive line coach, too.

Kuntz, who played nose guard at Notre Dame (2005-08), was previously at VMI (2019-21), where he led the Keydets’ defensive line and was defensive run game coordinator.

“I think he’s brought a lot of energy. And he’s really made every one of us really focus on details — like little things. And really pride ourselves on making mistakes and going out there and playing 100%,” defensive end Mikail Kamara said of Kuntz. Kamara is back after missing all of last fall coming off labrum surgeries in both shoulders last year.

But, overall, JMU has been without five of its top six defensive linemen in spring ball, mostly due to offseason surgeries. That group has included Isaac Ukwu, Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, James Carpenter, Tony Thurston and Jamare Edwards, a transfer from Marshall.

But it’s allowed for potentially valuable reps for younger pieces.

And there’s plenty of experience elsewhere in the unit. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has been a leader in the middle at linebacker. McCormick and Jordan Swann are returning seniors at cornerback and Sam Kidd is a returning senior starter at safety.

Notwithstanding the injury absences, the defense has performed well this spring in Kamara’s estimation. McCormick said he likes the vibe he’s gleaned — players are hungry to compete and get better.

And it’s all now happening under Haines’ direction.

“He’s always been a real good X&O guy,” Cignetti said of Haines. “And very detailed, organized as a coach.

“An excellent teacher.”