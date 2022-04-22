Despite limited personnel, JMU found spring practice period that concludes Saturday productive

For James Madison, in spring practice this year, a notable collection of out-of-action talent has been forced to watch rather than participate.

It was mostly the outcome of 2021, when there were two seasons in one calendar year — 22 total games, between the unorthodox spring campaign and the typical fall one.

The Dukes, in turn, suffered their share of injuries. And the subsequent surgeries kept several still-recovering first-team-level contributors off the practice field in spring ball.

Then more players, over the course of the spring, were hurt too — nothing serious, coach Curt Cignetti said.

“All of a sudden, your numbers get pretty low and you got a pretty good-looking team on the sideline,” Cignetti said.

The absences have included the majority of the program’s top defensive linemen and a couple of top offensive linemen, including Nick Kidwell and former Henrico standout Tyshawn Wyatt.

Nevertheless, Cignetti has deemed it a good spring for the Dukes. Younger and newer talent have absorbed reps left behind by those who can’t participate — potentially valuable experience.

And perhaps the most important position battle of all has raged on still: that at quarterback.

It’s a three-man race, between December Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III. And that competition will certainly be one of keen interest Saturday, in the Dukes’ spring finale.

JMU concludes its 14-practice spring period with Saturday’s spring game, a 1 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium. Admission is free.

“They've all done good things, and they all have areas to improve,” Cignetti said. “And when you're working three guys like that, the reps are a little bit more limited. But I'm pleased with all of them, and excited about all of them."

The spring game will be a regulation half in length, 30 minutes of football.

Cignetti said he’s not yet sure what the quarterback rotation will be Saturday. Earlier in spring ball, Centeio and Atkins split first- and second-team reps, while Barnett — an early enrollee — took third-team reps.

But then it became apparent, Cignetti said, that Barnett needed to be in the first- and second-team mix as well. So that began last week.

Facing them in practice, defensive end Mikail Kamara has seen progression in all three.

“The growth from the beginning of spring ball compared to now, for each and every one of them, has been enormous,” Kamara said. “Because they seem a lot more comfortable making calls and making checks and getting the whole offense settled in.”

Centeio, a 6-1, 221-pound West Palm Beach, Fla., native, is a sixth-year player who spent the first three seasons of his career at Temple and the last two at Colorado State. He started 13 of his 15 appearances at Colorado State, including each of his 12 last fall.

In total, Centeio went 243 of 416 passing for 3,167 yards over his 15 games. He threw for 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also ran for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

Atkins, a 6-2, 200-pound Parkton, Md., native, appeared in four games as a reserve for JMU this past fall before redshirting to keep the year of eligibility. He was 9 of 14 for 71 yards passing and two touchdowns. Barnett, a 6-foot, 188 pounder from Whitsett, N.C., was a two-time Metro 4-A Conference offensive player of the year at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C.

“I think Todd is getting more comfortable with the system, and the plays are starting to come to him a little bit more naturally,” Cignetti said. “And he can make plays with his arm and his legs. Alonza's kind of the same way. Alonza sees the field really well. Excellent passer, but really mobile too. Really does a great job of preparing. And the sky's the limit for him.

“And Billy can really rifle that ball. Been in the system for a year, [can] make all the throws. And he's made a lot of nice plays out there."

Cignetti said he doesn’t believe there is a leader in the clubhouse right now. The competition will continue into fall camp in August.

On Saturday, Cignetti said he’ll be eyeing the same thing from the quarterbacks that he’ll be seeking from other positions: execution, play making and protecting the football.

While it’s been a spring of limited personnel for the Dukes, it’s still been a productive one — with a first season of FBS football on the horizon.

“I think the players have competed well. The effort has been good, the attitude's been great,” Cignetti said. “We've developed some young guys and new guys. And so I think it's been a positive spring. And the team will look a lot different in the fall, obviously, than it does now."