Despite returning stars, it's been a down year for quarterbacks in the ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When they met on the field following Saturday’s offensively-challenged 14-12 Miami win over Virginia, the teams quarterbacks didn’t talk much about the game, a four-overtime affair in which neither offense managed to score a touchdown.

Instead, UVa’s Brennan Armstrong asked Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, who missed the game, how his injured shoulder was healing. The two talked about the challenges of adjusting to new coaches.

“We’re still all people out here,” said Armstrong, one of 10 returning starting quarterbacks in the ACC this season. “It’s nice to just talk to these guys.”

Anchored by so many returning starters, 2022 was expected to be a banner year for quarterback play in the ACC. Instead, it’s largely been a bust. Players including Armstrong, Van Dyke, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, and Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec haven’t followed up strong 2021s.

Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been benched in two games, and Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims haven’t taken the big steps some predicted for them, though Florida State’s Jordan Travis has.

Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman had been having an outstanding year before a disastrous, three-interception game in Saturday’s loss to Louisville.

“There’s a lot of good guys that were thinking they were going to have a better season,” said Armstrong. “And they haven’t.”

It hasn’t been all glum, however. While most of the returners have struggled, some new faces have shined.

The quarterback who leads the ACC in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage is North Carolina redshirt freshman Drake Maye, who wasn’t named the starter until late August.

Maye has thrown for 2,671 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 71.1% of his passes going into Saturday’s game at Virginia (3-5, 1-4 ACC). The No. 17 Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0) average a league-high 41.8 points.

Duke’s Riley Leonard has led a surprising resurgence for the Blue Devils.

But disappointing quarterback play has dragged down most of the other offenses in the ACC. Of the 10 conference teams that returned their starting quarterback, seven of them are scoring fewer points per game this year than last.

Nowhere is that stat more striking than at UVa, where the Cavaliers have dipped from scoring 34.6 points per game last year to 16.9 this season.

Armstrong’s passing numbers have taken a similar nose dive. After averaging 404.5 yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game last year, while completing 65.2% of his throws, he’s putting up just 228.3 yards and 0.8 touchdowns an outing this season. He’s connecting on only 55.7% of his attempts.

His coaches, Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, said they did not anticipate Armstrong and has talented cast of returning wide receivers struggling as much as they have with the transition to the new staff’s more pro-style offense.

“I thought the throw and catching would come a little bit easier and quicker than it has,” said Elliott, a former Clemson offensive coordinator. “But at the same time too when the quarterback's learning a new progression system and if he's late with the ball then now the ball placement is not where it needs to be the receiver's timing, they need to be where the quarterback's expecting them to be. So that's something that I thought was going to happen a little bit quicker.”

Around the league, the reasons for the drop off in quarterback play are myriad.

Eight of the 10 returning quarterbacks are working with new offensive coordinators this season. Two also have new head coaches – Armstrong at Virginia and Van Dyke at Miami.

At UVa and Boston College, losses on the offensive line have left Armstrong and Jurkovec far less protected than they were a season ago.

And, of course, injuries have derailed or at least dented some QBs’ seasons. Hartman missed Wake’s first game following a preseason surgery. Leary is out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 8 against Florida State.

Van Dyke, Cunningham, Jurkovec, Sims and Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader have all dealt with some level of injury, from not finishing games to missing some entirely.

In the end, Leary said this week, every season is new, and no matter how successful a quarterback or an offense was the previous year, it essentially starts over each fall.

“The reason we were getting that hype is because of how well we performed last year,” said Leary. “Leading into the season with really everyone in the ACC being able to return their starting quarterback is obviously a great way to start your team, establish your team. I wouldn’t say it was any added pressure. It was just really, ‘Who can consistently play at such a high level?’”