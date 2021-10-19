Despite roster turnover, UVA picked to finish fourth in ACC basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he considered an offer to become Virginia’s basketball coach back in 2009, Tony Bennett – then at Washington State – perused the Cavaliers’ media guide.

“It struck me that they had some great players, great coaches and success in spurts, but there wasn't a lot of consistency,” said Bennett. “There were very few over .500 or .500 years in the ACC conference, so that drew me to it. Can you build a consistent winner?”

As he heads into his 12th season at Virginia, Bennett has led the Cavaliers to 11 straight winning seasons, including 10 straight winning marks in league play.

The expectation is that trend will continue this season, despite major roster overhaul.

Virginia – ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP poll – was picked to finish fourth in the ACC this season in a vote of media members, the league announced Tuesday, behind Duke, Florida State, and North Carolina and one spot ahead of rival Virginia Tech.

Senior point guard Kihei Clark was named to the conference’s preseason second team and received five of 81 votes to be the league’s preseason player of the year. That honor went to Duke freshman Paolo Banchero, also the preseason rookie of the year.