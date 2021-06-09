Despite 'terrifying' time in Israel, former UVA star Akil Mitchell wouldn't hesitate returning to war-torn country to continue basketball career

Even fewer have experienced the historic events Mitchell has seen. He was in Italy in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The country soon became a hot-spot for the virus.

A neighbor he knew died and a riot broke out at a nearby prison over fear of infection. Mitchell drove himself to neighboring Slovenia and got on the first flight home he could find.

Another former Cavalier, Darion Atkins, was playing in Hamburg, Germany when the pandemic hit.

“It was pretty crazy. No one knew what was going on and how serious it was. There was so much fear and panic,” said Atkins, a UVA player from 2011-15. “‘We want to get home.’ That was everyone’s main focus that I knew from all the Americans.”

Players and teams quickly negotiated settlements for the remaining money on contracts and the cost of returning to the U.S. Some players Atkins knew left without either, leaving behind their paychecks and paying their own ways home, eager to beat a potential closed-border situation.

Atkins got home to the Washington D.C. area in March 2020, and spent nearly six months in the states, before returning overseas, first to Greece and then Turkey.

With a wife and two young children to support, Atkins was eager to get back to work.