Despite youth, injury, VCU volleyball maintained level of success heading into Atlantic 10 tournament

A common sight around the VCU volleyball program in recent seasons, at games and practices, has been a boat oar.
It goes everywhere with the Rams, and it’s something coach Jody Rogers uses to symbolize each player doing her part, pushing the program forward.
This season, the oar seems about as apt a symbol as any.
The waters may have gotten a bit more choppy at times, but an overall young VCU squad kept rowing.
And the Rams (12-4, 7-2 Atlantic 10) have maintained a usual level of success in an unusual spring season, nabbing the No. 2 seed in this year’s abbreviated, four-team Atlantic 10 tournament. They’ll play No. 3 seed Rhode Island (7-7, 6-3) in the tournament semifinals on Friday at noon. The event is being hosted at the University of Dayton.
"They're really mature playing, to be honest with you,” Rogers said of her players. “They're really gritty kids that really work hard. And it's showing in our standings."
Under Rogers, who’s in her eighth season, VCU has hit a high level of perennial contention in the A-10. Including this season, the Rams have gone a combined 85-23 overall and 48-3 in league competition the past four years.
And the winning this year has come with a roster that includes nine freshmen and just four upperclassmen. It’s also come through injury.
Middle blocker Veronica Brod Farias, one of the Rams’ two seniors, played just two matches before being sidelined with a season-ending injury. Freshman opposite hitter/middle blocker Lauren King was also lost to a season-ending injury midway through the year. King still was named to the A-10 all-conference second team and all-rookie team on Thursday.
Rogers said senior outside hitter Paula Neciporuka, sophomore outside hitter Qairo Bentley and junior setter Dani Jo David have been effective in their leadership, through the adversity VCU has experienced.
"So with them being able to facilitate that so the girls stay confident, strong and keep working hard every day, I think they've established and enabled the culture to keep riding even when we have bad situations happen to us,” Rogers said. “And that's a big piece.”
Neciporuka was VCU’s sole A-10 all-conference first team selection Thursday and, after the injury to Brod Farias, is the sole active senior for the Rams. She’s second in the conference in aces per set (0.44) and eighth with 3.37 points per set.
With a young group overall, Neciporuka has witnessed the Rams’ confidence grow as the season has progressed.
"It was important to make sure that the girls feel confident and that they trust me. And so I definitely felt that little extra pressure,” Neciporuka said, of being a leader. “But not in a bad way."
It hasn’t hurt that some of those young pieces have made immediate, significant impacts. King, despite her abbreviated season, still leads the A-10 with a hitting percentage of .359.
Freshman middle blocker Jasmine Knight, who was an all-conference second-team and all-rookie pick Thursday like King, is third in the league in blocks per set (1.220) and fourth in hitting percentage (.319).
"She's just steady and calm,” Rogers said of Knight. “Like she doesn't get too high, too low, in pressure situations. And as a freshman that's a lot.”
The Rams, in their recent run, won A-10 regular-season titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and the league tournament title in 2017. Dayton has won each of the last two tournament titles, and is the top seed this year. The Flyers (11-1, 8-1) play fourth-seeded Fordham (5-4, 5-3) in Friday’s semifinals.
If both VCU and Dayton advance it would set up a Rams-Flyers A-10 final for the fourth straight season.
In Dayton, the Rams will keep rowing and hope to return to Richmond this weekend with their second A-10 tournament tile in program history.
"The oar is like everyone's on the ship and even if someone falls off, everyone is there to pick them up,” Knight said. “And we just need to keep going on the same ship.”
