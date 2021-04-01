Despite youth, injury, VCU volleyball maintained level of success heading into Atlantic 10 tournament

It hasn’t hurt that some of those young pieces have made immediate, significant impacts. King, despite her abbreviated season, still leads the A-10 with a hitting percentage of .359.

Freshman middle blocker Jasmine Knight, who was an all-conference second-team and all-rookie pick Thursday like King, is third in the league in blocks per set (1.220) and fourth in hitting percentage (.319).

"She's just steady and calm,” Rogers said of Knight. “Like she doesn't get too high, too low, in pressure situations. And as a freshman that's a lot.”

The Rams, in their recent run, won A-10 regular-season titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and the league tournament title in 2017. Dayton has won each of the last two tournament titles, and is the top seed this year. The Flyers (11-1, 8-1) play fourth-seeded Fordham (5-4, 5-3) in Friday’s semifinals.

If both VCU and Dayton advance it would set up a Rams-Flyers A-10 final for the fourth straight season.

In Dayton, the Rams will keep rowing and hope to return to Richmond this weekend with their second A-10 tournament tile in program history.

"The oar is like everyone's on the ship and even if someone falls off, everyone is there to pick them up,” Knight said. “And we just need to keep going on the same ship.”