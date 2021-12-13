Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott, an L.C. Bird grad, honors school shooting victims with jersey

Anthony said that his father was a major catalyst for not just him, but also his wife, Chiquita. Anthony and Chiquita met while students at Virginia Tech.

“I always wanted to work with kids, and help families and people in need,” Anthony said. “And we just continued to instill the education part [in our kids] as well as … the athletics. Just became a part of that as well.”

Anthony began as a long-term substitute, and is now an assistant principal. And Chiquita is a school system social worker.

Their kids, including Jalen, were influenced heavily by both sets of grandparents. And Anthony said his father was a very important role model in the kids’ lives up until his passing last year.

“And so a lot of things they do, I think subconsciously they got from him in a way. Or just being around him,” Anthony said. “So they knew the value of education.”

And that background is in part why the school shooting at Oxford, so close to where Jalen lives now, hit him the way it did.

In addition to the four students killed in the shooting, four other students and a teacher were wounded.