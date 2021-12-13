Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott, an L.C. Bird grad, honors school shooting victims with jersey

When Jalen Elliott found out about the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan late last month, the news hit very close to home.
Not only because the Richmond native and former L.C. Bird High and Notre Dame standout is in his second season in Detroit with the Lions, which lies just about an hour outside of Oxford. But also because Elliott has deep roots in schools and education.
Two of his grandparents built careers in education, and both of his parents work in education, too. And Elliott, the oldest of four, has three younger siblings still in school — one in college, one in high school and another in elementary school.
“He knows what's important to him, what makes sense for him,” Jalen’s father, Anthony Elliott, said.
In the aftermath of the events at Oxford, the Lions organization planned symbols of support for the Oxford community heading into its Dec. 5 home game. Those included Oxford helmet decals, Oxford shirts worn during warmups and Oxford hats.
But the Lions media team also went to Jalen directly with ideas about honoring one of the four students killed in the shooting, Tate Myre. Myre was a star running back and linebacker at Oxford. And he and Elliott shared the same jersey number, No. 42.
“And one thing that I kind of did, before we made a decision on what we were going to do Sunday, was go and just talk to different people about what they thought would be well received,” Jalen said in an interview. “And how we can kind of do something to send our thoughts and our respect to the Oxford community.”
Jalen and the Lions reached the idea of making a custom Lions No. 42 jersey, with Myre’s name on the back. And Jalen wore the jersey walking into Ford Field before the Dec. 5 game, and during pregame warmups.
It was a special, personal gesture within the Lions organizations’ overall efforts — one that Jalen was behind.
“We wanted to keep it really genuine, and we didn't want it to feel forced,” Jalen said. “And I think we did that. But we also were able to make sure that we gave him his respect, and also the community of Oxford their respect as well."
In the Elliott family, education was something instilled in Anthony by his father, Thomas Elliott. Thomas began his career as a social studies teacher at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, and by the end of his career was working at the Virginia Department of Education.
Thomas steered Anthony toward a career in education as well. Anthony’s mother, Vardreane Elliott, was an elementary school teacher, too.
Anthony said that his father was a major catalyst for not just him, but also his wife, Chiquita. Anthony and Chiquita met while students at Virginia Tech.
“I always wanted to work with kids, and help families and people in need,” Anthony said. “And we just continued to instill the education part [in our kids] as well as … the athletics. Just became a part of that as well.”
Anthony began as a long-term substitute, and is now an assistant principal. And Chiquita is a school system social worker.
Their kids, including Jalen, were influenced heavily by both sets of grandparents. And Anthony said his father was a very important role model in the kids’ lives up until his passing last year.
“And so a lot of things they do, I think subconsciously they got from him in a way. Or just being around him,” Anthony said. “So they knew the value of education.”
And that background is in part why the school shooting at Oxford, so close to where Jalen lives now, hit him the way it did.
In addition to the four students killed in the shooting, four other students and a teacher were wounded.
Jalen said in comments after the Dec. 5 game that he didn’t want to draw attention to himself, but that wearing the No. 42 jersey with Myre’s name on the back was not only for Oxford and not only for Michigan, but for families across the country.
“I want to support schools,” he told NBC Sports. “Hopefully we can come together and take a step in the right direction.”
On the field that day, the Lions (1-11-1) beat the Vikings 29-27 for their first win of the season. Afterward, coach Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball to the Oxford victims. Jalen played 19 snaps on special teams in the win.
And this past Sunday, at Denver, Jalen received his first career start at safety for Detroit. The Lions signed Jalen as an undrafted free agent last year and, after spending time mostly on the practice squad since, he was signed to the active roster last month.
"Just to continue to impact the team in whatever way I can, positively,” Jalen said of his goals moving forward. “Continue to come to work every day and be the same guy, bring the same energy.”
After his personal tribute to Oxford, Jalen anticipates that the Myre jersey he wore will be sent to Myre’s family or to Oxford High School.
The jersey was one of the lasting images from the Lions’ overall tribute.
“I'm thankful that it was able to get the respect and get the showing that it deserved,” Elliott said. “And now we're just trying to continue to show that we're behind the community. And just continue to push forward."
