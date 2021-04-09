Developing depth the key focus for Virginia Tech over final spring football practices

With just four spring football practices remaining, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente feels pretty good about what he’s seen from the starting team he’s likely to put on the field next fall. Their backups? That’s where the Hokies still need some work, a fact that revealed itself glaringly following the team’s scrimmage last Saturday.
“The biggest takeaway was that there is too big a difference between our 1s and our 2s,” said Fuente. “We have got to move those two groups closer together for us to have a chance to have success. There’s maybe one or two positions that the twos are close to the ones, but it’s imperative on our team and our coaching staff that for us to have a chance to have the depth that we need that we’ve got to make dramatic improvement with the second huddles on both sides of the ball.”
A year after Tech’s depth was tested by the COVID-19 pandemic, and held up remarkably well, especially early in the season, the second line on the two-deep doesn’t feel all that deep. The Hokies have a solid rotation at defensive tackle and tight end, and emerging depth at running back, but elsewhere, they’re relying on players with little to no college experience.
Missing last spring’s practices and portions of last fall’s preseason didn’t help matters.
“There’s a lot of reps that some of these younger players haven’t gotten, whether that’s from last spring or last fall camp,” said Fuente. “I think we have like 10 true freshmen out there running around trying to figure out where to go, so but even with that we’ve got some inexperienced guys that aren’t true freshmen that need to take advantage of the rest of this spring and we as coaches have to do a great job bringing those guys along to give us a chance.”
The Hokies lost four starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 5-6 team.
Along the offensive line, where the team saw Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester depart via the transfer portal, Tech has even had to use freshman walk-ons William Jones and Nikolai Bujnowski on the second team just to be able to practice.
“We have a small number in the spring right now,” said offensive line coach Vance Vice. “The number one thing is, the room they are very, very open to do whatever we need to get done and a lot of times that's going to mean guys knowing multiple spots to create some depth. It's going to take all of us.”
That’s a far cry from last season when Vice, who came to Tech with Fuente before the 2016 season, finally had depth at his position.
“I was 10 deep last year. This year, right now we are probably six or seven deep,” said Vice. “There's not one year that's ever been the same in my career. That's kind of the exciting part about this.”
As far as which quarterback will lead that second unit, Fuente said redshirt freshman Knox Kadum remains ahead of Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick to be the backup quarterback behind Braxton Burmeister.
Defensively, finding backups for linebackers Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale may be the most pressing item for coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Outside of Keshon Artis, who has played in 22 games over the past three seasons, mostly on special teams, the rest of the options are all freshmen.
“They’re looking pretty good,” said Tisdale. “It’s their role to improve. They’re getting better every day. That’s about all we can do, really. You’ve just got to get them guys along and catch up with the ones.”
That is the team’s focus on both sides of the ball for the final four practices this spring.
