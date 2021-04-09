Developing depth the key focus for Virginia Tech over final spring football practices

With just four spring football practices remaining, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente feels pretty good about what he’s seen from the starting team he’s likely to put on the field next fall. Their backups? That’s where the Hokies still need some work, a fact that revealed itself glaringly following the team’s scrimmage last Saturday.

“The biggest takeaway was that there is too big a difference between our 1s and our 2s,” said Fuente. “We have got to move those two groups closer together for us to have a chance to have success. There’s maybe one or two positions that the twos are close to the ones, but it’s imperative on our team and our coaching staff that for us to have a chance to have the depth that we need that we’ve got to make dramatic improvement with the second huddles on both sides of the ball.”

A year after Tech’s depth was tested by the COVID-19 pandemic, and held up remarkably well, especially early in the season, the second line on the two-deep doesn’t feel all that deep. The Hokies have a solid rotation at defensive tackle and tight end, and emerging depth at running back, but elsewhere, they’re relying on players with little to no college experience.

Missing last spring’s practices and portions of last fall’s preseason didn’t help matters.