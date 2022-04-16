Dickson, Shellenberger lead No. 6 UVA lacrosse in rout of Quinnipiac

Xander Dickson scored five times and Connor Shellenberger added three goals and two assists as No. 6 Virginia bounced back from its loss to Duke by whipping Quinnipiac 21-9 in a non-conference lacrosse game at Klockner Stadium on Saturday night.

Shellenberger, coming off his first game without a goal this season in Thursday night’s loss to the Blue Devils, scored three straight times in a 3:21 stretch of the first quarter to give UVA a lead it would never give up.

Virginia led 6-1 after the first quarter, and 15-3 at halftime. On the night, it took 20 more shots on goal than the Bobcats (37-17).

Petey LaSalla dominated the faceoff X, winning 23 of the 28 draws he took in UVA’s first-ever meeting with Quinnipiac.

Payton Cormier had two goals and four assists, and Griffin Schutz added a pair of goals for the Cavaliers, who return to ACC play when they visit Syracuse next weekend. Virginia beat the Orange 20-11 on Feb. 26 in Charlottesville.