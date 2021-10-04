DII-bound Emory & Henry is no longer in ODAC, but Wasps still play ODAC opponents

Emory & Henry is Randolph-Macon’s homecoming guest Saturday and hosts Hampden-Sydney next Saturday, which makes this a fitting time to address what the on-the-move Wasps are in terms of NCAA classification and scholarships.

E&H announced in November of 2020 that it was leaving the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, to which it has belonged since 1975, and joining the Division II South Atlantic Conference. Division II schools can give as many as 36 football scholarships. Division III schools do not give athletic scholarships.

Emory & Henry is currently neither a DII SAC member nor a DIII ODAC member this football season as it transitions, though the Wasps will meet seven ODAC opponents and do have scholarship players in their football program. E&H is in its first season of provisional DII membership.

E&H players receiving athletics aid during the fall semester are not allowed to compete when E&H meets ODAC members this season, ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said Monday. The Wasps have approximately 30 freshmen who are receiving athletics aid, and all are redshirting and not competing in any E&H games this season, according to a school spokesman.