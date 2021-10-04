DII-bound Emory & Henry is no longer in ODAC, but Wasps still play ODAC opponents

Emory & Henry is Randolph-Macon’s homecoming guest Saturday and hosts Hampden-Sydney next Saturday, which makes this a fitting time to address what the on-the-move Wasps are in terms of NCAA classification and scholarships.
E&H announced in November of 2020 that it was leaving the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, to which it has belonged since 1975, and joining the Division II South Atlantic Conference. Division II schools can give as many as 36 football scholarships. Division III schools do not give athletic scholarships.
Emory & Henry is currently neither a DII SAC member nor a DIII ODAC member this football season as it transitions, though the Wasps will meet seven ODAC opponents and do have scholarship players in their football program. E&H is in its first season of provisional DII membership.
E&H players receiving athletics aid during the fall semester are not allowed to compete when E&H meets ODAC members this season, ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said Monday. The Wasps have approximately 30 freshmen who are receiving athletics aid, and all are redshirting and not competing in any E&H games this season, according to a school spokesman.
E&H continues to play ODAC members this season because the Wasps needed games during their transition period, and ODAC members were interested in keeping the Wasps as opponents, as long as they competed without scholarship players.
Games involving E&H (3-1) and ODAC opponents count as wins and losses, but do not count as Division III contests for selections purposes to the NCAA playoffs, according to Bankston.
E&H is not eligible for the ODAC championship, and will not regularly play ODAC members following this season.
The Wasps plan to play a full SAC schedule in 2022-23. They made the move with geography in mind. E&H is located in Emory, which is about 125 miles southwest of Roanoke. "A move to the SAC will create drastically shorter travel distances for road competitions that translates into less time that student-athletes will miss in the classroom," according to a release from E&H.
The SAC includes schools from South Carolina (Anderson, Coker, Newberry, Limestone), North Carolina (Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens, Wingate), Tennessee (Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum), and Virginia (Virginia-Wise).
The NCAA, in addition to allowing Division II schools to offer as many as 36 football scholarships, permits DII schools to give 10 scholarships each in men's and women's basketball.
Randolph-Macon, which is 4-1 this season (2-1 ODAC) and Emory & Henry met for the ODAC spring football championship on April 3, with the Yellow Jackets winning 13-10 in overtime in Ashland. The victory capped R-MC’s 5-0 spring, when there were no Division III NCAA playoffs due to the pandemic.
The Virginia-based ODAC was formed in 1975 with E&H, and continues to include Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, and Washington and Lee, among others.
