After earning a degree in sports management from Virginia in 1991, basketball letterman Dirk Katstra joined Jeff Jones’ Cavaliers coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He also worked as an intern in the athletic department’s marketing and promotions office.

“After about six or seven months,” Katstra said, “I was less interested in coaching as a profession and more interested in sports business.”

His preference has enhanced UVa immeasurably over the three ensuing decades and will in the future, albeit in a different role.

After 27 years as executive director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation, the department’s fundraising arm, Katstra is shifting to university-wide advancement as senior executive director for principal gifts.

His legacy includes major capital projects such as Scott Stadium expansion, John Paul Jones Arena construction and the ongoing master plan for infrastructure upgrades, headlined by operations centers for football and the Olympic sports. Moreover, on his watch the VAF increased its endowment for scholarships by more than 10-fold, from about $11 million to $130 million.

Katstra starts his new position July 31, and during a wide-ranging, hour-long conversation, he reflected on those achievements, outlined the considerable challenges presented by college athletics’ radical makeover and looked forward to new avenues of helping an institution stitched into his family’s fabric.

The son of former Virginia basketball player Richard Katstra, Dirk was a reserve on three NCAA tournament teams, the best of which reached the 1989 Elite Eight in Terry Holland’s penultimate season as head coach. His oldest child, Austin, was a sophomore on UVa’s 2019 national champions, and his youngest, Ryan, is a UVa student.

Katstra’s wife, Michelle, also graduated from Virginia, but their middle child, daughter Ryleigh, missed the UVa memo. She’s a rower at Duke.

As trim as he was as a 6-foot-6 Cavaliers guard, Katstra turns 55 in October. He was a pup of 27 when then-athletic director Holland promoted him to lead the VAF in April 1996.

Almost certainly, his successor will not be in his/her 20s. Athletics fundraising has become too complex and competitive for the on-the-job training Katstra experienced.

“It was a different job back then,” he said. “We were at the very beginning of the football stadium expansion and very focused on annual giving and growing the endowment. There’s no way I would have been prepared for this job as it exists today.”

His internship/baptism in marketing and promotions, complete with a broom-closet office he shared with two others above the racquetball courts in Onesty Hall, came under two assistant athletic directors who would later become Division I ADs: Wood Selig (Western Kentucky and Old Dominion) and Kim Record (UNC Greensboro) — Record recently accepted a position as a senior associate commissioner with the Atlantic 10.

Then-VAF executive director Lawson Drinkard hired Katstra for an entry-level fundraising job, and when Drinkard departed to pursue a private consulting business, Holland elevated his former recruit.

Katstra estimates that he has helped to raise more than $1 billion for Virginia athletics and is especially grateful for his VAF teammates, donors and the endowment's investment strategists.

“That’s ridiculous money,” said Selig, entering his 14th year at ODU. “A lot of people can do the small talk and the cocktail/social hour, but when it comes time to asking for seven figures, they can’t quite that sentence out of their mouth. It just gets caught. They just can’t do it comfortably. But Dirk’s never shied away from asking for whatever was needed for a particular project, and that’s what really has separated him. You can’t fear rejection, and he never has.”

Katstra will continue working in UVa president Jim Ryan’s suite during football and basketball games but will not have a daily presence in athletics — he served as the sport administrator for men’s and women’s swimming and coordinated the coaching search that brought Todd DeSorbo to Charlottesville. DeSorbo has guided the Cavaliers to the last three NCAA women’s swimming championships.

Revealing the university-wide respect Katstra has secured, UVa created this job to suit his skillset.

“We just reached our athletics campaign target in March of $500 million,” Katstra said, “so kind of a good time to look for something. I’d been approached, somewhat jokingly, by our vice president of advancement (Mark Luellen) saying, ‘When is it going to be time to get out of the craziness of athletics and do something for the broader university?’”

The craziness is at all-time levels as the enterprise fumbles with name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for athletes, legislative and judicial intervention, the transfer portal and relentless churn of conference realignment.

NIL funding has become so paramount that some coaches are encouraging donors to contribute to that cause rather than to facilities, and while Katstra believes in the intent of NIL, he, like many, is dismayed by cash transactions that hinge solely on signing a letter of intent and/or performing in the arena.

“I don’t know what this is going to look like in the future,” Katstra said, “but our staff has spent a lot of time in the last year or so educating and having conversations about what this all means. Very few people have said to me, I’m going to support NIL and have to back off on my VAF gift. Some have, but by in large, the people who are doing NIL are doing both.”

The VAF’s trustees have retained the management consulting company Korn Ferry to assist its national search for Katstra’s successor. The same firm worked on Virginia’s athletic director search that landed on Carla Williams.

Katstra’s administrative run at UVa overlapped with four ADs (Jim Copeland, Holland, Craig Littlepage and Williams), five football coaches (George Welsh, Al Groh, Mike London, Bronco Mendenhall and Tony Elliott) and four men’s basketball coaches (Jones, Pete Gillen, Dave Leitao and Tony Bennett).

“As I’ve told people, I’m not old enough to retire and I’m too old to pick up and start something brand new somewhere else,” Katstra said. “... My heart’s always going to be in athletics, but I love the university in general and will try to help in any way I can.”

