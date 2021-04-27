Dissatisfied James Madison prepping for North Dakota team that's stout up front, on both sides

After his team’s 31-24 FCS playoff first-round victory over VMI on Saturday, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti gathered that there wasn’t really anyone in the Dukes’ locker room who was pleased.
While JMU secured for the program a playoff victory for a fifth season in a row, the way the team finished the game — or as Cignetti put it, “did not finish the game” — left the Dukes feeling not particularly celebratory. The Keydets, down 21-3 at halftime, gave themselves a chance, punctuated by a touchdown with 9 seconds left that cut it to 7.
“We were happy we won, and have an opportunity to play again, but I don't think we were real pleased with how we played,” Cignetti said Monday.
Penalties were a particular source of frustration. JMU was called for four of them for a loss of 55 yards, three of which were called in the third quarter for 15 yards each, aiding VMI drives.
And as the top-ranked Dukes (6-0) aim to button up, the road won’t get any easier. They’ll host seventh-ranked North Dakota (5-1) at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeforth Stadium, in the playoff quarterfinals.
“You got to have 11 guys doing their job in all three phases consistently, and execute, to give yourselves the best chance,” Cignetti said.
North Dakota on Saturday beat 12th-ranked Missouri State 44-10 at home. It was the program’s first-ever FCS playoff victory, since moving to the Division I level from Division II in 2008 .
After facing a pass predominant attack from VMI, the North Dakota will present more of a run-first scheme, enabled by a stout offensive line.
An eye-popping stat from the Fighting Hawks’ spring so far is that they’ve allowed just one sack for a loss of 1 yard. Only one other team that’s played at least six games this spring has matched that mark, Davidson.
The line — which includes Missouri Valley all-conference picks in center Nathan Nguon (first team), left tackle Matt Waletzko (second team) and left guard Ryan Tobin (honorable mention — is close knit and competitive, seventh-year North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert said.
“They're not just hard workers at practice and at games. We see them competitive, whether we got to do a volunteer event. They're the first guys that get signed up. ... Whatever it is,” Schweigert said. “They're really on top of their stuff that they need to get done.”
Behind that offensive line, running back Otis Weah, in what was the Fighting Hawks’ first year in the Missouri Valley, has led the league with 105.7 rush yards a game and eight scores. He’s a player Cignetti described as hard to tackle, with good burst and acceleration.
And quarterback Tommy Schuster, a redshirt freshman, has thrown for 1,215 yards and 10 touchdowns to three interceptions.
“They've got a lot of good play-action off their run game. ... They do a nice job of complementing the run and the pass,” Cignetti said.
On the other side of the ball, North Dakota's 22 sacks this spring, with a rate of 3.67 a game, is eighth nationally.
Linebacker Jaxson Turner has five sacks and linebacker Josh Navratil has 4.5. Each had two sacks against Missouri State.
“We try to do some of it scheme wise, but it’s really our guys, relentless effort,” Schweigert said of his team’s pass rush. “We bring four and five and try to switch it up, which guys we’re bringing, to force teams to prepare for that.”
Before the Missouri State game, North Dakota hadn’t played since March 20 due to issues related to COVID-19 — “So they’re pretty fresh,” Cignetti said. The Fighting Hawks shared the Missouri Valley regular-season title with Missouri State and South Dakota State. South Dakota State, the No. 1 overall seed in the 16-team playoff field, earned the league’s automatic bid.
With this week’s game on Sunday, JMU pushed everything in its weekly schedule back a day. Sunday was an off day as usual, but Monday was just lifting and meetings, before practice ramped up Tuesday.
Cignetti believes the extra day will provide his group a chance to freshen up a bit and be ready to go for Sunday night, when the Dukes will try for a more complete performance in an attempt to make the national semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
“We know what’s at stake and what we got to get done,” Cignetti said. “So, we’ll be ready to go.”
