Dissatisfied James Madison prepping for North Dakota team that's stout up front, on both sides

“They've got a lot of good play-action off their run game. ... They do a nice job of complementing the run and the pass,” Cignetti said.

On the other side of the ball, North Dakota's 22 sacks this spring, with a rate of 3.67 a game, is eighth nationally.

Linebacker Jaxson Turner has five sacks and linebacker Josh Navratil has 4.5. Each had two sacks against Missouri State.

“We try to do some of it scheme wise, but it’s really our guys, relentless effort,” Schweigert said of his team’s pass rush. “We bring four and five and try to switch it up, which guys we’re bringing, to force teams to prepare for that.”

Before the Missouri State game, North Dakota hadn’t played since March 20 due to issues related to COVID-19 — “So they’re pretty fresh,” Cignetti said. The Fighting Hawks shared the Missouri Valley regular-season title with Missouri State and South Dakota State. South Dakota State, the No. 1 overall seed in the 16-team playoff field, earned the league’s automatic bid.

With this week’s game on Sunday, JMU pushed everything in its weekly schedule back a day. Sunday was an off day as usual, but Monday was just lifting and meetings, before practice ramped up Tuesday.