Division I MEAC interest in VSU? Trojans 'committed' to DII and CIAA, according to AD

Division II Virginia State University has attracted the attention of the depleted Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, according to a story offered by HBCU Sports Monday. VSU’s associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Peggy Davis, in a Thursday interview indicated that the Trojans have no interest in such a move at this time.

“I can tell you right now that Virginia State University is committed to the CIAA and we’re committed to Division II,” Davis said, referring to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the league to which VSU has belonged since 1920. “We are a Division II institution.”

The MEAC since 2018 lost Hampton and North Carolina A&T to the Big South, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and Savannah State, which returned to Division II.

The MEAC, celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 school year, is left with six football-playing schools: Norfolk State, Morgan State, Delaware State, Howard, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore are members that do not play football.

Division II Kentucky State also has drawn attention from the MEAC, according to HBCU Sports.