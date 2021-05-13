Division I MEAC interest in VSU? Trojans 'committed' to DII and CIAA, according to AD

Division II Virginia State University has attracted the attention of the depleted Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, according to a story offered by HBCU Sports Monday. VSU’s associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Peggy Davis, in a Thursday interview indicated that the Trojans have no interest in such a move at this time.
“I can tell you right now that Virginia State University is committed to the CIAA and we’re committed to Division II,” Davis said, referring to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the league to which VSU has belonged since 1920. “We are a Division II institution.”
The MEAC since 2018 lost Hampton and North Carolina A&T to the Big South, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and Savannah State, which returned to Division II.
The MEAC, celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 school year, is left with six football-playing schools: Norfolk State, Morgan State, Delaware State, Howard, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore are members that do not play football.
Division II Kentucky State also has drawn attention from the MEAC, according to HBCU Sports.
VSU, a 4,000-student school located in Chesterfield County (Ettrick), is “in the process of doing a feasibility study … to show us exactly where we are, from an institutional standpoint,” said Davis, VSU’s AD since 2003. “I have not spoken with anyone from the MEAC regarding Division I.
“I think our goal right now is to ensure that we provide the best opportunities for our student-athletes, our faculty, our staff, at the Division II level.”
Savannah State’s shift from Division I back to Division II follows a 2010 move by Winston-Salem State, which abandoned the process of upgrading from Division II to Division I. Both schools cited lack of resources for the return to Division II.
MEAC members play at the FCS level in football, with a maximum of 63 scholarships. Division II schools have a 36-scholarship ceiling in football. In men’s basketball, the Division I maximum is 13 (15 for women), while the Division II limit is 10.
The Division II CIAA includes Virginia Union, VSU’s primary rival.
Virginia State, founded in 1862, sponsors 17 teams, eight for men and nine for women. The Trojans play football at Rogers Stadium (cap. 7,909), which opened in 1950 and was refurbished in 2009. In 2016, VSU opened its Multipurpose Center (cap. 5,100), the school’s basketball home.
