Does UVA basketball still have 3-point happy Notre Dame's number?

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During his team’s pre-game shoot-around on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind., Notre Dame coach Mike Brey sidled up to two of his veterans – Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski – and gently reminded them they’d lost four straight times to North Carolina State.
His Fighting Irish went on to a 73-65 win.
Still, with Virginia visiting the Joyce Center on Saturday, a team Notre Dame has dropped its last six meetings and 16 of the last 17 against, Brey said he might not bother mentioning that recent history.
“Certainly the guys Saturday have really had our number,” said Brey. “I don’t even know if I need to bring it up with our veterans because I think they know.”
Notre Dame hasn’t beaten UVA since a 2017 game in South Bend. That victory snapped a 10 game-losing streak against the Cavaliers. But going into Saturday’s matchup, the Fighting Irish sit in second place in the ACC and have won three in a row and nine of their last 10.
Even more alarming for Virginia (12-8, 6-4 ACC), Notre Dame’s success has come largely thanks to potent perimeter play. The Irish have hit 178 3-pointers, the most in the ACC, and rank third in the league with a success rate of 37.6% from beyond the arc.
Notre Dame gets 39.2% of its scoring from 3-point shots, the most of any Power Five team.
Goodwin (48.9% from 3) and Laszewski (46.5%) have led the way on that front, though Prentiss Hubb, Blake Wesley and Cormac Ryan all also have the green light to pull from deep.
In its Jan. 22 win over Louisville, Notre Dame (13-6, 6-2) connected on 15 shots from 3-point range.
“Special that way,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said of Brey’s club.
Special, and more than a bit concerning considering Virginia has struggled with its 3-point defense for most of this season. Opponents shoot 35.3% against the Cavaliers, the fourth highest mark in the ACC. Shoddy defense against the outside shot was largely to blame for UVA’s 77-63 road loss to North Carolina State on Jan. 22.
The same day Notre Dame bombed Louisville for 15 3-pointers, Virginia gave up a dozen to the Wolfpack, whose 12 for 22 showing from beyond the arc led to season high for points scored against the Cavaliers.
Bennett praised his team for how it “responded the right way” the next game out, Monday night’s home win over Louisville. The Cardinals missed nine of their first 10 3-point attempts in that contest and finished 9 for 28 from beyond the arc.
“The urgency that I thought we had to get to shooters was better,” said Bennett. “We were quicker to them. They missed some shots but there’s a lot of stats that usually don’t lie about contested shots versus uncontested in terms of the percentages.”
Bennet said the improved defensive effort started with exceptional ball pressure from guards including Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman.
Notre Dame figures to play a lot like North Carolina State, spreading the floor, stretching UVA’s defense and making Bennett’s team choose between protecting the paint and getting on outside shooters.
Virginia catches Notre Dame in the middle of a three-game homestand – one that ends against Duke on Monday night. It’s a stretch that will challenge the Irish in terms of style of play. The up-tempo Wolfpack spread the court and fan the floor.
UVA will, as usual, look to play a slower, more defense-oriented low possession game. Then the Irish will need to ramp the pace back up against Duke.
“I think it’s more of a challenge for our staff,” said Brey. “At this point in the season, it becomes more about how are you playing? What are you doing? Your principles. And not so much overall scouting report tweaks. …There’s no question that, with N.C. State and then to Virginia and then to Duke, that is really a swing.”
The good news, for Notre Dame, is that those games all come at home, where the Irish are 8-0 this season and have enjoyed a spirited student section, something Brey has worked personally to cultivate, even standing on tables in a school dining hall and asking for support.
“I’m having fun with them,” said Brey, who credited the atmosphere with helping his team in the win over North Carolina State. “There’s no question, that got us over the hump. When our building’s alive, that helps us defensively.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber