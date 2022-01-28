Does UVA basketball still have 3-point happy Notre Dame's number?

“The urgency that I thought we had to get to shooters was better,” said Bennett. “We were quicker to them. They missed some shots but there’s a lot of stats that usually don’t lie about contested shots versus uncontested in terms of the percentages.”

Bennet said the improved defensive effort started with exceptional ball pressure from guards including Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman.

Notre Dame figures to play a lot like North Carolina State, spreading the floor, stretching UVA’s defense and making Bennett’s team choose between protecting the paint and getting on outside shooters.

Virginia catches Notre Dame in the middle of a three-game homestand – one that ends against Duke on Monday night. It’s a stretch that will challenge the Irish in terms of style of play. The up-tempo Wolfpack spread the court and fan the floor.

UVA will, as usual, look to play a slower, more defense-oriented low possession game. Then the Irish will need to ramp the pace back up against Duke.