Dontayvion Wicks emerges at UVA spring game, and other takeaways

2) A deep backfield may translate to more five defensive back looks: Virginia’s defense spent most of Saturday playing a 3-3-5 look, and there’s a good chance that will be the case next season. The Cavaliers are deep in the secondary and will be even deeper in the fall when cornerback Nick Grant returns from injury and North Dakota State graduate transfer Josh Hayes joins the program. Louisville transfer corner Anthony Johnson had a strong spring game, impressing with his physical play in the run game.

“The best five cover and tackle players will be on the field for us, regardless of position,” said Mendenhall. “And we’re going to drive and leverage that competition all the way up to the first game. … Our secondary right now is deeper and the numbers are allowing us to do that.”

3) UVA will target its running backs out of the backfield: Ronnie Walker and Amaad Foston both showed up Saturday as effective pass catchers out of the backfield, and that figures to be a big addition to the offense in 2021.

Virginia only got 27 receptions from running backs last season, with 13 coming from Towson transfer Shane Simpson, who isn’t back.