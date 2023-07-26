At just 5 years old, Cayman Goode hurled his sippy cup at the television while watching a movie.

Now a rising senior at Douglas Freeman High, Goode did some damage to the TV set.

And ever since, his dad, Jerome, knew he was destined to be a pitcher.

“I guess I got really excited, and I had a baby cup in my hand, I threw it through the TV," Goode said with a chuckle.

"My dad said, ‘Ever since then, I knew he had a strong arm.’

“I always had a baseball in my hand."

A right-handed Richmond native, first team All-Region 5C, second team All-State and second team All-Metro honoree who's topped out at 94 mph on the radar gun, Goode last week fulfilled a childhood dream by committing to play his college ball at VCU.

Let’s goooo!!!

Can’t wait to be a ram🐏 pic.twitter.com/tTMaJluJF7 — Cayman Goode (@cayman_goode) July 22, 2023

“Even when I was young, I used to go to the field and dream about playing at VCU’s stadium," said Goode, who attended Hermitage High for a couple years before moving to Freeman.

"It just felt like home when I was young. So when I went there, it was a no-brainer for me and my family.

“It was just fun, going out there, seeing how packed the games were and just imagining myself on that field.”

Goode grew up attending VCU, Richmond Braves and Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond. A product of Bethlehem Little League (Henrico) and Chamberlayne Little League (Richmond), he always dreamed of playing at The Diamond, in the black and gold. His father was a year-round athlete in various sports, and his mother, Misty, played softball.

Goode has a fastball, curveball, changeup, sinker and slider in his repertoire. But he leans primarily on the 90-plus mph heater, and has a good feel for his curveball and slider.

This past season for the Mavericks and coach Ray Moore, Goode went 6-2 in 42 2/3 innings pitched. He posted a 1.64 ERA with 66 strikeouts, 22 walks, 26 hits allowed, a 1.12 WHIP and .136 batting average against.

Goode in 2023 earned wins over a handful of the area's top teams, including Region 5C champs Mills Godwin, Glen Allen (twice) and Class 4 state champs Hanover. Though he punched out plenty of opposing hitters, Goode lauded the defense behind him as the backbone of his success on the bump.

Freeman won the 2022 Class 5 state title and this past season reached the state quarterfinals. Goode said Moore and the Mavs program have since the outset a welcoming environment.

“I was looking for a school that felt like home, and I went there and ever since then Coach Moore has been treating me like I’m his own," Goode said.

"I liked it, ever since I went there, since the first day of school.”

Goode is excited to have his recruitment out of the way prior to his senior year. He said the Rams staff and coach Bradley LeCroy aren't yet sure what his role will be, whether it's as a starter or reliever.

But the Rams have to be excited about adding a talented young arm that was recruited by the likes of North Carolina to a staff that was depleted by injuries this past spring.

Goode said his parents are excited for him to play his college ball just about 10 minutes from home. And his brother, Cash, works a few minutes from The Diamond.

So it looks like the Goodes are set to be fixtures at Rams games for years to come.

“I was pretty nervous. At one point, I didn’t think I was going to go play in college," Goode said of the recruitment process.

"I’d seen a lot of other guys committing in 9th, 10th grade. I was pretty nervous about not playing baseball at the next level. Then I started getting college looks. I was like ‘OK, maybe I’ve got a shot.’ And then VCU was calling, I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to commit to this school.’”

When asked about the next steps he hopes to take in his game, Goode, who has long focused on his pitching as opposed to production in the field or at the plate, chuckled.

“Most people will laugh, but I want to work on my hitting," he said.

"My hitting is awful. But I’m trying to do whatever it takes for me to help Freeman, so I’m trying to work on hitting.

“My swing is so horrible.”

From the Archives: Professional baseball in Richmond, 1953-1990