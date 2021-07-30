Drafted by Nuggets, former VCU star Bones Hyland officially takes step into NBA during special night in hometown of Wilmington

“I'm like, 'Wow,’” Hyland said. “You dream of this moment your whole life, it's just like, 'Wow.' All I could do is cry and hug my mom. That's my queen, my rock, that's who I do it for."

Afterward, emotion was all over Hyland’s face as he made his way to the stage at the front of the room. He danced, as Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” played over the speakers.

Later, he addressed the crowd, summarizing his journey to this point, from the time he was introduced to basketball by his brother Tykee as a toddler.

He also shared more hugs with his mother, Marshay, who said later that her son’s accomplishment still hadn’t hit her yet.

“I can't describe it,” she said. “It's unbelievable, it's still surreal. It's a dream come true. For my whole family, for him. It's always been his dream.

“He worked hard, and we just are excited. We're beyond excited."

Hyland’s agent, Austin Walton of Next Sports Agency, said he knew the Nuggets could be a possibility. They’ve been interested in Hyland since Day 1, he said.