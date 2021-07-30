Drafted by Nuggets, former VCU star Bones Hyland officially takes step into NBA during special night in hometown of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. — All night, a buzz of anticipation hung in the air.
On Thursday evening, a couple hundred of former VCU star Bones Hyland’s family and friends filed into an event venue in downtown Wilmington, Del., his hometown.
Inside, music blasted and smiles were in abundance. It was a celebration of what was to come a few hours later that evening.
When the NBA draft broadcast began, a large projector screen in the center of the room displayed the proceedings, the countdown officially underway.
As the picks ticked off, into the 20s, heads turned with each announcement, pining for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to utter “Bones Hyland.”
Then word emerged around the room that it was Hyland’s time, with the Denver Nuggets on the clock. Attendees excitedly shuffled to grab a glimpse of the screen, and of Hyland, with camera phones in the air.
As Silver began to speak, the chatter quieted. Then Silver announced what they all had been waiting for. And the place erupted, attendees screaming and jumping.
A dream was realized before everyone’s eyes.
With the 26th pick of Thursday’s draft, the Nuggets selected Hyland. And with that, he became VCU’s first draft pick in 11 years.
“It just feels surreal, honestly,” Hyland said. “Just coming from a small city, Wilmington, Del. And making it happen, as a first-round draft pick to the Nuggets. It's just a blessing, honestly. I can't thank nobody but the Lord, for putting me in this position. And he just keeps on blessing me.”
Hyland got to this point coming off two electric seasons with the Rams. He declared for the draft in April, following his sophomore year.
The 6-2, 169-pound guard’s scoring ability — including his range and accuracy from beyond the 3-point arc — helped put him in the position to make the leap to the next level.
At VCU, Hyland led the Atlantic 10 with 19.5 points per game, and 69 3-pointers as a sophomore this past season. He also improved his defense, finishing fifth in the league with 1.9 steals per game. He was named the A-10’s player of the year.
During the pre-draft process, Hyland trained in Atlanta and had workouts with 11 NBA teams. Perhaps the highlight of the process for him, a boost to his draft stock, was the NBA draft combine in Chicago in late June, when in a scrimmage against other league prospects he scored 17 points, went 3 of 5 from 3-point range, nabbed six rebounds, dished four assists and had two blocks.
Coming off that performance, the 20 year old seemed to solidify his standing as a first-round prospect. And that showed itself to be true Thursday.
Hyland is the 20th NBA draft pick in VCU history, and first since Larry Sanders was selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010. He’s also the Rams’ youngest — Sanders was a junior when he left VCU and the program’s previous draftees were all seniors.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades, along with assistant coaches Jamal Brunt, J.D. Byers and Brent Scott, and director of basketball operations Jimmy Martelli, were among those in attendance Thursday. Also a few of Hyland’s former teammates, and current Rams — Ace Baldwin, KeShawn Curry, Hason Ward, Jamir Watkins — before they headed back to Richmond for a morning workout back on campus.
"Just so exciting,” Rhoades said. “Not just for Bones, but for everybody that's been part of his life. And for our players and our program.”
In the moments before the pick Thursday, Hyland began to see the movement in the room in anticipation of him going to Denver. Reports about it emerged on Twitter before Silver stepped to the podium at the site of the draft, the Barclays Center in New York City.
Hyland himself opened his phone and saw a tweet about Denver taking him.
“I'm like, 'Whoa, what's going on?’” Hyland said.
And then Hyland watched the clock on the ESPN broadcast counted down, until the selection became official when Silver said his name.
“I'm like, 'Wow,’” Hyland said. “You dream of this moment your whole life, it's just like, 'Wow.' All I could do is cry and hug my mom. That's my queen, my rock, that's who I do it for."
Afterward, emotion was all over Hyland’s face as he made his way to the stage at the front of the room. He danced, as Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” played over the speakers.
Later, he addressed the crowd, summarizing his journey to this point, from the time he was introduced to basketball by his brother Tykee as a toddler.
He also shared more hugs with his mother, Marshay, who said later that her son’s accomplishment still hadn’t hit her yet.
“I can't describe it,” she said. “It's unbelievable, it's still surreal. It's a dream come true. For my whole family, for him. It's always been his dream.
“He worked hard, and we just are excited. We're beyond excited."
Hyland’s agent, Austin Walton of Next Sports Agency, said he knew the Nuggets could be a possibility. They’ve been interested in Hyland since Day 1, he said.
Walton said he knew there was an outside chance Hyland could be in at No. 14 to the Golden State Warriors. But then every team from the 18th spot down had Hyland on its draft board, he said.
And Denver made him its choice.
"A winning team. A team that prioritizes shooting and letting guys be free and be play makers,” Walton said. “And if you do that with [Hyland], the sky's the limit."
Walton said that Hyland will head out to Denver on Monday, and do a press conference there. Then he’ll come back for a bit before returning to Denver to begin practicing for the NBA Summer League, which will be conducted Aug. 8-17 in Las Vegas.
First-round NBA draft picks receive four-year contracts, with the first two years guaranteed and the second two team options.
As the night progressed Thursday, into Friday morning, Hyland took dozens of pictures with those in attendance, until just after 1 a.m. Each person wanted the chance to chat with and congratulate him.
Eventually, Hyland stepped out and into an SUV with his mother.
A new chapter lies in front of him.
“I feel as though [the Nuggets] really believe in me, and they know they got a special one for sure,” Hyland said. “I'm coming in there with everything to prove, to all the teams who passed up on me.
“And it's going to be special for sure."
