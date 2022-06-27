Drama-filled weekend ended in elation for 'special' Flying Squirrels team

For the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the road to a Sunday pennant clinch came with more drama than could feasibly fit in a Hollywood script.

Just take Saturday for example. Richmond dropped its game against the visiting Portland Sea Dogs that day, and the Akron RubberDucks had a shot at grabbing the Eastern League Southwest Division first-half title with a Saturday-night home win over the Harrisburg Senators.

Akron led 3-0 in the ninth inning of that game. However, Harrisburg reeled off an improbable seven-run ninth inning, capped by a grand slam, to win 7-3. That kept Richmond alive in the title chase into Sunday, the final day of the first half of the season.

When the grand slam was hit, Flying Squirrels chief executive officer Todd “Parney” Parnell ran into manager Dennis Pelfrey’s office screaming.

"I can't tell y'all what I was screaming, because it's not made for television,” Parnell joked on Monday afternoon. “But, we were alive.”

Parnell also texted Flying Squirrels players to let them know what happened in Akron. They all were shocked, outfielder Jacob Heyward said. But it meant that Richmond still could grab the title with a win Sunday, and with an Akron loss.

And as the Flying Squirrels (40-29) charged to a 7-2 win over the Sea Dogs Sunday afternoon, Heyward asked club staff during the game for score updates from Akron. Harrisburg, in the Flying Squirrels’ favor, jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings.

But Akron began to claw back in the eighth inning of that game, scoring four runs on a pair of homers and closing to within two runs. Then the RubberDucks, as Flying Squirrels players and staff members watched on a TV in the tunnel at The Diamond, put two more runners on with two outs when the game went into a rain delay that lasted more than an hour, extending the determination of their fate.

Finally, though, after the game resumed, the anxious waiting turned into elation when Harrisburg held on, a result that cemented Richmond’s status as first-half division champions.

Spraying 84 bottles of champagne and many more cans of beer, players and staffers commenced an hourslong celebration in the tunnel — a group Parnell knew was special from Day 1 seeing potential fulfilled.

The first-half pennant includes a postseason berth. And the June title celebration, to cap the eventful weekend, was unlike anything Richmond first baseman Frankie Tostado said he’s ever been a part of.

“This is crazy. It was cool,” Tostado said Monday. “Because the guys here genuinely have a good time. There's no egos, there's no nothing. And guys are just here playing baseball, having fun, the whole time.”

With the playoff spot secured, the Flying Squirrels will play the Eastern League Southwest Division’s second-half champion in a best-of-three division series in September. There will be a best-of-three championship series after that.

It will be Richmond’s first playoff appearance since 2014 and third overall, in the franchise’s 12th season in town.

But the team certainly had to work for it. Just about a month ago, Richmond was in third place in the division, four games back of the lead.

Players kept track of the standings, knowing what was at stake, But there was zero panic, Pelfrey said.

"I think that the way that we prepare and the way that our guys work, I'd put those guys up against anybody,” he said on Monday.

Richmond’s 28 home runs in June are tied for the second most across the Eastern League. And the pitching has excelled in particular. The Flying Squirrel’s 2.66 ERA in June has led the league by far, as has their 229 strikeouts.

They’ve gone 15-8 over the past three and a half weeks, their best single-month record so far this season. And they weathered Akron’s title bid, as that club ran off five straight wins through Friday.

It’s all been under the leadership of Pelfrey, which has been lauded by others in the club. Heyward said Pelfrey, in his first year in Richmond, puts players in positions to be themselves. All while taking advantage of the dynamic skill sets seen across the roster.

“We do want to win, we're really good players,” Heyward said. “But he allows us to have our game and be as free as possible. Without thinking about all this other extra stuff. And it comes organically."

Parnell said, in his 33-year baseball career, this year’s team is the best group he’s had. There’s not a single jerk in the clubhouse, he joked.

And the bond between players and staff was clear in Sunday night’s pennant celebration, as members from all corners of the organization shared their alcohol-soaked joy.

“I just flat out love them,” Parnell said, voice still hoarse from Sunday’s revelry.

For he and the rest of the front office staff, postseason baseball means the opportunity to open the gates at The Diamond at least one extra time. Richmond will play at the second-half champion in Game 1 of the division series on Sept. 20, before hosting the second game of the series on Sept. 22.

With a franchise that has flashed its marketing chops over the years, Parnell said there will be special things in store for Sept. 22. He also believes playoffs could push momentum toward ongoing plans toward a new ballpark to replace The Diamond.

First, though, there’s a second half of the season to play, that begins Tuesday at the Bowie Baysox. Heyward said the first-half title is momentum for the rest of the year, without having to worry about another pennant race.

The goals the rest of the year will stay the same, Pelfrey said: to improve and help prepare players for the big leagues.

And with a group that’s already left its mark in franchise lore, Richmond will hope more magic is in store over the next three months.

“I think that you'll find no one in the country does it better than our guys here, helping each other out and supporting each other,” Pelfrey said. “So I think that that's really special."