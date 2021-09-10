Driven JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman set to face former team, Maine, for first time Saturday

When Curt Cignetti watched Corey Hetherman, he saw a presence.
Cignetti liked the way that Hetherman carried himself on the sideline when he’d catch games on TV. Hetherman was then the defensive coordinator at Maine, and Cignetti was the coach at Elon.
It certainly helped that, with that presence, Hetherman commanded a defensive unit in 2018 that led the country in stopping the run, holding opponents to 79.2 yards per game. That year’s unit also tied for second nationally with 47 sacks.
After Cignetti was hired as James Madison’s coach in December 2018, he brought Hetherman in for an interview and hired him, adding someone who he described as a grinder.
“I think if he didn’t have to go home and sleep he wouldn’t leave the office,” Cignetti said of Hetherman, JMU’s defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach the past three years.
That work has delivered with the Dukes. Hetherman’s first JMU group in 2019 led the country in total defense, limiting opponents to 270.2 total yards per game. The Dukes, in the spring season earlier this year, were fifth nationally in holding teams to an average of 243.5 yards.
On Saturday, in the second game of Cignetti’s and Hetherman’s third season at JMU, Hetherman will face his former program Maine for the first time since leaving Orono.
The third-ranked Dukes (1-0), in their Colonial Athletic Association opener, will host a Maine team that’s made strides since its abbreviated, four-game spring season. One that gave then fifth-ranked Delaware a run in its opener last week, leading at halftime before falling 34-24.
And the Black Bears (0-1) still share similarity in their current defensive scheme and the one Hetherman brought to JMU.
The teams kick off at 4 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, and it’ll be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus.
“This is your typical Maine team now,” Cignetti said of the Black Bears’ current outfit. “These guys, they get after it, they’re tough and they’re very athletic.”
Three years ago, as Cignetti was putting together his JMU staff, he and Hetherman had conversations about Hetherman coming to Harrisonburg.
Cignetti’s defensive coordinator at Elon, Tony Trisciani, was set to stay with the Phoenix, elevated to head coach.
Cignetti made a call to former Maine coach Joe Harasymiak about Hetherman. Harasymiak was leaving, too, hired as defensive backs and safeties coach at Minnesota in December 2018.
“He felt like he was a no-brainer,” Cignetti said of Harasymiak’s assessment of Hetherman.
In the interview later, Cignetti joked that he asked Hetherman one question and Hetherman proceeded to talk for an hour and 45 minutes straight.
“Corey was going to be deep in the mix for the head coaching job at Maine,” Cignetti said. “But really wanted to come to JMU and be a part of this here.”
The Dukes, led in part by Hetherman’s defenses, advanced to the national title game during the 2019 season, made the playoff semifinals in the spring and are again a national title contender this fall.
Cignetti also hired Matt Birkett from Maine, nine days after Hetherman, to be the Dukes’ cornerbacks coach. Birkett was at Maine from 2012-18, and Hetherman from 2015-18.
JMU returned a wealth of experience on defense this season. In the Dukes’ opener against Morehead State last Saturday, the group set a program record for rushing yards allowed (minus-57) and allowed just 196 yards of total offense in a 68-10 win.
“I think our veteran guys have really stepped up,” Hetherman said in August. “They’ve done a good job of competing and getting bigger, faster, stronger this summer. And having a better understanding of the defense.”
What Maine and JMU still share defensively is their respective base schemes, a 4-2-5. But where each school’s units branch off is significantly different now, Cignetti said.
He’s seen on tape that the Black Bears have installed more packages since the spring for pass protection and for certain down scenarios.
Maine brought back eight starters from its spring unit, and added graduate transfer linebacker Ray Miller from Campbell. Miller led Maine with 12 tackles against Delaware.
“I feel like Maine’s pretty physical up front. And so is our D-line. I feel like we get that speed work every day, and we’ll be just fine,” JMU right tackle Nick Kidwell said, of how the Dukes’ scheme helps prep JMU for Maine.
At JMU, even after a win like last Saturday’s, Cignetti said he saw Hetherman in the program’s offices about 20 minutes after the game ended, disgusted by the mistakes that were made, which included four defensive penalties.
Hetherman, also JMU’s associate head coach, is a perfectionist, Cignetti said.
“But most driven coaches are that way, never satisfied,” Cignetti said.
And backed by that drive, which Cignetti brought to Harrisonburg by hiring Hetherman, the Dukes’ defenses have continued to thrive.
Note: In response to the conference realignment swirling in college athletics, JMU sent a statement to media outlets Friday from director of athletics Jeff Bourne, on the school’s stance. JMU, over the years, has been a subject of speculation about a move from the FCS level to an FBS conference.
“We wholeheartedly believe that James Madison University brings value to any conference as an outstanding academic institution with a broad athletics program featuring success across multiple sports,” Bourne said. “We will continue to work actively to ensure that JMU is in the best position for its future so as to continue providing the ideal experience for our student-athletes.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr