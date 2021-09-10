Driven JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman set to face former team, Maine, for first time Saturday

When Curt Cignetti watched Corey Hetherman, he saw a presence.

Cignetti liked the way that Hetherman carried himself on the sideline when he’d catch games on TV. Hetherman was then the defensive coordinator at Maine, and Cignetti was the coach at Elon.

It certainly helped that, with that presence, Hetherman commanded a defensive unit in 2018 that led the country in stopping the run, holding opponents to 79.2 yards per game. That year’s unit also tied for second nationally with 47 sacks.

After Cignetti was hired as James Madison’s coach in December 2018, he brought Hetherman in for an interview and hired him, adding someone who he described as a grinder.

“I think if he didn’t have to go home and sleep he wouldn’t leave the office,” Cignetti said of Hetherman, JMU’s defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach the past three years.

That work has delivered with the Dukes. Hetherman’s first JMU group in 2019 led the country in total defense, limiting opponents to 270.2 total yards per game. The Dukes, in the spring season earlier this year, were fifth nationally in holding teams to an average of 243.5 yards.