Dudley and Lanier awards to be given Saturday night on CBS 6

The state's best college football players will be honored Saturday night immediately following the Army-Navy game on CBS 6.

The annual presentation of the Dudley and Lanier awards, given by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and selected by a panel of state media, will be the centerpiece of the program, which will begin at about 6:30 p.m.

The show will also note the winners of the Touchdown Club of Richmond's annual awards.

Lanier Award namesake Willie Lanier will present live - the event was switched from a banquet to a live broadcast last year because of COVID.

The Lanier Award, given to the commonwealth’s best small-college player, has a trio of offensive skill players as finalists: Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan, Bluefield University wide receiver Jaquon Ebron, and Washington and Lee running back Josh Breece.

The Dudley, given to the top Division I player, has three quarterbacks as finalists.

At Virginia, Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,444 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He returned from a mid-season injury and put up a Commonwealth Cup record 400 passing yards in a loss to Virginia Tech, where he also ran for two touchdowns.