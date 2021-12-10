Dudley and Lanier awards to be given Saturday night on CBS 6

The state's best college football players will be honored Saturday night immediately following the Army-Navy game on CBS 6.
The annual presentation of the Dudley and Lanier awards, given by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and selected by a panel of state media, will be the centerpiece of the program, which will begin at about 6:30 p.m.
The show will also note the winners of the Touchdown Club of Richmond's annual awards.
Lanier Award namesake Willie Lanier will present live - the event was switched from a banquet to a live broadcast last year because of COVID.
The Lanier Award, given to the commonwealth’s best small-college player, has a trio of offensive skill players as finalists: Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan, Bluefield University wide receiver Jaquon Ebron, and Washington and Lee running back Josh Breece.
The Dudley, given to the top Division I player, has three quarterbacks as finalists.
At Virginia, Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,444 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He returned from a mid-season injury and put up a Commonwealth Cup record 400 passing yards in a loss to Virginia Tech, where he also ran for two touchdowns.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson has been one of the FCS’s top signal callers this year, and the Dukes received the No. 3 seed nationally for this year’s playoffs. He ranks fourth in school history with 49 career passing touchdowns.
The third finalist, Liberty’s Malik Willis, is aiming to become the first person to win the Dudley twice in a calendar year — he won during the 2020-21 season, which was delayed by the pandemic. Willis threw for 2,626 yards and ran for 820 while leading the Flames to bowl eligibility.
The Dudley is named after legendary UVA quarterback Bill Dudley.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD