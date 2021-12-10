Dudley and Lanier awards to be given Saturday night on WTVR-6

The state’s best college football players will be honored Saturday night immediately following the Army-Navy game on WTVR-6.
The annual presentation of the Dudley and Lanier awards, given by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and selected by a panel of state media, will be the centerpiece of the program, which will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The show also will note the winners of the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s annual awards.
Lanier Award namesake Willie Lanier will present live — the event was switched from a banquet to a live broadcast last year because of COVID.
The Lanier Award, given to the commonwealth’s best small-college player, has a trio of offensive skill players as finalists: Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan, Bluefield wide receiver Jaquon Ebron and Washington and Lee running back Josh Breece.
The Dudley, given to the top Division I player, has three quarterbacks as finalists.
At Virginia, Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,444 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He returned from a midseason injury and put up a Commonwealth Cup-record 400 passing yards in a loss to Virginia Tech, where he also ran for two touchdowns.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson has been one of FCS’s top signal callers this year, and the Dukes received the No. 3 seed nationally for this year’s playoffs. He ranks fourth in school history with 49 career passing touchdowns.
The third finalist, Liberty’s Malik Willis, is aiming to become the first to win the Dudley twice in a calendar year — he won during the 2020-21 season, which was delayed by the pandemic. Willis threw for 2,626 yards and ran for 820 while leading the Flames to bowl eligibility.
The Dudley is named after legendary UVA quarterback Bill Dudley.
Hoffman, Lewis honored: The Touchdown Club of Richmond announced an additional two awards on Friday.
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman received the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian award for his work giving back in the community — he serves as a mentor at area schools and teamed up with a local car dealership to donate 350 backpacks of school supplies earlier this year.
George Lewis was named the Gold Flag Award recipient for his 45 years of officiating in the region. That includes working the Stagg Bowl, the Division III title game, twice.
