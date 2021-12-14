 Skip to main content
Dudley award broadcast outdraws Heisman ceremony among Richmond-area viewers
The Dudley and Lanier awards are visible at the 2017 banquet.

The televised presentation of the Dudley and Lanier awards on CBS 6 Saturday night drew a large television audience locally.

The broadcast earned a 1.9 Nielsen rating, which correlates with about 24,025 viewers. Tens of thousands more viewers saw the award reveal through social media.

The presentation was made immediately before the Heisman Trophy award broadcast on ESPN, which drew a 1.4 rating locally.

In lieu of the traditional banquet, the ceremony was broadcast on WTVR due to COVID concerns.

The Dudley is given to the best college football player in Virginia, and was awarded to UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

The Lanier Award, given to the best small-college player in the state, went to Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan. That presentation was made live by award namesake Willie Lanier, while Times-Dispatch sports editor Michael Phillips presented the Dudley.

No determination has been made yet for the format of the 2022 presentation.

