Dudley, Lanier awards set for Saturday

Two quarterbacks — Todd Centeio of James Madison and Reece Udinski of Richmond — and a linebacker — John Pius of William & Mary — will be vying for the Dudley Award on Saturday night.

The award, given annually to the state’s best college football player by The Richmond Times-Dispatch, will be presented on CBS 6 after Saturday’s Army-Navy game, with the broadcast beginning at around 6:30 p.m. The award is voted on by a panel of media members.

The winner of the Lanier Award, given annually to the state’s best small-college player, also will be announced. The finalists are running back Jada Byers of Virginia Union and quarterback Drew Campanale of Randolph-Macon.

The award will be presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier, who played at Maggie Walker.

The Dudley Award is named after famed UVa player Bill Dudley. It will be presented by his brother, Jim.

As part of the broadcast, the Touchdown Club of Richmond will present its college football award winners in several categories.

In Division I: offensive back — Udinski; offensive end — Jakob Herres, Richmond; offensive lineman — Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary; defensive lineman — Nate Lynn, William & Mary; linebacker — Jason Henderson, Old Dominion; defensive back — Anthony Johnson, Virginia; specialist — Daniel Sparks, Virginia.

In Division II/III/NAIA/USCAA/NCCAA: offensive back — Campanale; offensive end — David Wallis, Randolph-Macon; offensive lineman — Will Jackson, Randolph-Macon; defensive lineman — Wade Grubbs, Randolph-Macon; linebacker — David Onyejekwe, Washington and Lee; defensive back — Robert Carter, UVa Wise; specialist — Garrett Graves, Bridgewater.

The Touchdown Club also presented its Gold Flag Award to former official Ray Beasley of Midlothian. Beasley “was recognized as the premier referee and rules expert among high school and college officials” in a career that spanned 38 years, according to a release.

Beasley worked high school games in Central Virginia and college games in the Southern and Mason-Dixon conferences.