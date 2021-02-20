Duke tops No. 7 UVA, 66-65

Brakefield finished with 11 points and freshman guard Jeremy Roach added 12.

Earlier this week, Duke star freshman Jalen Johnson announced he was opting out of the rest of the season to focus on his NBA future.

Virginia (15-5, 11-3 ACC) hadn’t played since getting drilled 81-60 by the Seminoles on Monday night, a game coach Tony Bennett descried as a serving of humble pie. Saturday’s contest had its own bitter taste as UVA led by five points with 6:33 to play, but couldn’t finish the job.

“They made timely plays and winning plays,” said Hauser after his team dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

Huff finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in his final homecoming game, and Hauser, playing at venerable Cameron for the first time, added 19 and 8, in one of the more physical showdowns between the two ACC powers.

The Cavaliers lost despite shooting 50% for the game. They didn’t score in the final 3:08 of the game, a contest Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski described as “epic.”

Duke (10-8, 8-6) entered Saturday night seven spots and four games back of Virginia in the ACC basketball standings, but neither team ever had more than two shots worth of separation in this one.