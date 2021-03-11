Duke withdraws from ACC tourney due to positive COVID test

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Today’s ACC tournament quarterfinal between Duke and Florida State has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Blue Devils program, the ACC announced.
The Seminoles will advance to the semifinals. The season is likely over for Duke, a longshot to make the NCAA tournament field.
“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in a statement. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger. We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”
10th-seeded Duke was scheduled to play No. 2 seed Florida State in the first game of the evening session of the quarterfinals. Instead, the Seminoles will get a pass into the semifinals, where they will play the winner of tonight’s game between third-seeded Virginia Tech and sixth-seeded North Carolina. That contest was moved up to 8:30 p.m. following the cancellation.
““Unfortunately, after going an entire season with no positive COVID-19 tests among our men’s basketball student-athletes and coaching staff, one member of our program tested positive following Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game in Greensboro,” said Duke AD Kevin White in a statement. “After working with our medical professionals and following Duke and ACC Medical Advisory Group health, safety, and contact tracing protocols, the student-athletes on our team are now in quarantine. Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition. As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season.”
The Blue Devils beat Boston College 86-51 on Tuesday and dropped Louisville, 70-56 on Wednesday. Duke was not staying in Greensboro but rather bussing back and forth from its Durham campus – about 45 minutes away – each day.
Louisville, which is hopeful it will earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, released a statement saying all of its players and staff had tested negative.
