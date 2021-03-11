Duke withdraws from ACC tourney due to positive COVID test

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in a statement. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger. We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”