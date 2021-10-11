Dukes desire more effective run-pass balance, with rivalry game at Richmond ahead

For James Madison, Saturday's loss at home to Villanova was so unfamiliar that some of the postgame protocol wasn’t quite clear.
The Dukes, who entered ranked third in the nation before a 28-27 defeat at the hands of the then 11th-ranked Wildcats, hadn’t lost at home at all in coach Curt Cignetti’s tenure. Cignetti is now in his third season at JMU, hired from Elon.
So after the clock hit zero Saturday, the players weren’t sure whether or not to proceed to Bridgeforth’s south end zone for the Marching Royal Dukes’ regular postgame performance of the alma mater.
“Because we never lost at home,” Cignetti said Monday.
They were, in fact, expected to stay for the alma mater. But it came with a feeling that hadn’t been felt by JMU players since Oct. 6, 2018. That was the program’s last loss at home, to an Elon team still coached by Cignetti.
A scoreless second half was a stain on Saturday’s loss, the first time JMU was shutout after halftime since a playoff loss to Liberty in November 2014.
One culprit was that a rush attack that entered the Villanova game averaging 203.3 yards was held to just 28 in the second half. That’s juxtaposed with the fact that the Dukes attempted more passes on Saturday, and in a slim win at New Hampshire the previous weekend, than they have since 2018.
Cignetti said Monday that he would like to see a bit more run-pass balance from JMU offensively.
“I'd like to be able to run the ball a little bit more effectively,” Cignetti said. “But if the [run-pass option plays] are there, we'll always take those.”
JMU (4-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) finished with 165 yards rushing Saturday, and all but 66 of those came in the successful second quarter in which the Dukes took an 11-point halftime lead.
Meanwhile, quarterback Cole Johnson attempted 40 passes.
Johnson also attempted 44 passes in JMU’s 23-21 escape at New Hampshire on Oct. 2. Before that, JMU hadn’t attempted at least 40 passes in a game since it attempted 50 in a loss at New Hampshire in November 2018. That was also the program’s last loss to a CAA opponent before Saturday.
And despite the volume of passes against Villanova (4-1, 2-0), Cignetti pointed out Monday how the Dukes averaged just 4.4 yards per attempt. Johnson finished 24 of 40 for a season-low 174 yards passing.
Both Cignetti and Johnson spoke after Saturday’s game about how the windows to throw were clouded by Villanova’s approach to pass coverage, dropping extra defenders back.
That made it tougher to complete more of those 40 attempts, especially downfield. JMU’s longest pass play of the day was for 22 yards, to Kris Thornton in the second quarter. That was the shortest top pass play by the Dukes since their loss to North Dakota State in the 2019 national title game.
“When we took our shots we came up empty,” Cignetti said Monday, of the Villanova game. “We were 0 for 6 when we pushed it down the field. One of those was a sack, and that makes seven. And had a chance at every one of them, but couldn't finish it."
The lack of pass game explosion exacerbated the struggles in the run game. All-American Percy Agyei-Obese was JMU’s leading rusher, with 83 yards, in his second game back from a hamstring injury that kept him out to start the year.
Each of the Dukes’ three touchdowns Saturday came on the ground — two by Agyei-Obese and one by Johnson. But JMU couldn’t muster consistent production throughout the day, against a Villanova defense that entered holding opponents to just 42 yards a game on the ground.
The Dukes are younger up front on the offensive line than they anticipated they would be. Cignetti mentioned Monday how All-American left tackle Raymond Gillespie (Atlee) departed the team in July, and how All-American Liam Fornadel — who shifted from right tackle to left tackle this season — is hurt. Fornadel suffered a knee injury in JMU’s opener against Morehead State, though Cignetti said Monday that the Dukes expect him back late in the season.
So JMU is, for now, starting three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line.
“They're getting better every single week,” Cignetti said. “So I just think that running the football's an attitude.”
Plus Agyei-Obese, expected to be the Dukes’ top back, missed time. The confluence of circumstances can point to why the run game hasn’t been quite as productive, now averaging 197.2 yards, affecting JMU’s balance.
Still, the Dukes had their chances Saturday, including a pair of go-ahead field goal attempts missed in the fourth quarter. Johnson said there’s no excuse for coming away empty-handed in the second half.
JMU will strive for better in a rivalry bout at Richmond this Saturday.
“This is a tough loss,” Johnson said, “but we really got to learn from it and come out fired up next week.”
Note: JMU slipped to No. 8 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, and Villanova moved up to No. 6.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr