Dukes desire more effective run-pass balance, with rivalry game at Richmond ahead

“When we took our shots we came up empty,” Cignetti said Monday, of the Villanova game. “We were 0 for 6 when we pushed it down the field. One of those was a sack, and that makes seven. And had a chance at every one of them, but couldn't finish it."

The lack of pass game explosion exacerbated the struggles in the run game. All-American Percy Agyei-Obese was JMU’s leading rusher, with 83 yards, in his second game back from a hamstring injury that kept him out to start the year.

Each of the Dukes’ three touchdowns Saturday came on the ground — two by Agyei-Obese and one by Johnson. But JMU couldn’t muster consistent production throughout the day, against a Villanova defense that entered holding opponents to just 42 yards a game on the ground.

The Dukes are younger up front on the offensive line than they anticipated they would be. Cignetti mentioned Monday how All-American left tackle Raymond Gillespie (Atlee) departed the team in July, and how All-American Liam Fornadel — who shifted from right tackle to left tackle this season — is hurt. Fornadel suffered a knee injury in JMU’s opener against Morehead State, though Cignetti said Monday that the Dukes expect him back late in the season.

So JMU is, for now, starting three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line.