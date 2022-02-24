Duke's Mike Krzyzewski: 'It would be a sin' for UVA to be left out of NCAA tourney

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Duke guard Jeremy Roach was asked if Virginia had proven itself to be an NCAA caliber team in its two meetings with the Blue Devils this season, his coach cut in.

“He’s never been in an NCAA tournament,” Krzyzewski cracked about the sophomore guard. “You should ask me that.”

The Hall of Fame coach’s answer was unequivocal.

“It would be a sin if they’re not in the NCAA tournament,” said Krzyzewski following his team’s 65-61 win over Tony Bennett’s UVA team at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night. “It almost makes me, like, what am I talking about? They have to be in. I mean, they’re that good. They really are that good. And Tony’s that good.”

But at No. 80 in the NET rankings, thanks in large part to bad losses to Navy, James Madison and North Carolina State, the Cavaliers’ have a resume that, at best, puts them on the NCAA tournament bubble. Of course, Krzyzewski thinks UVA should be evaluated more heavily on how they’ve played here in February, then off of a couple early-season stumbles in November and December, when the Navy and JMU losses occurred.

The Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) have won five of their last seven games, including a road upset of Duke and a pair of home-and-away wins over Miami.

“There’s no question that Virginia’s an NCAA tournament team,” said Krzyzewski. “So much of these numbers, you gotta be careful that, you need to give eye tests too. They’re playing as well as anyone in our conference right now. And have been for about a month. And, they had back-to-back Miami games, back-to-back Duke games. The two of us are two of the top four teams record wise, and they’re 3-1.”

The Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3) – the ACC’s only Top 25 team at No. 7 – are a lock for the tournament field, and still have an outside shot at a No. 1 seed. Most bracketology projections have Miami (20-8, 12-5), Notre Dame (20-8, 13-4) and Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7) comfortably in. North Carolina (20-8, 12-5), with the third highest NET ranking in the ACC (at 42) is on the bubble.

Virginia and Virginia Tech (17-11, 9-8), a 62-58 winner at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night, both appear to have work to do to earn serious consideration and will likely need to collect more than one victory at the ACC tournament in Brooklyn next month to give themselves a real chance.

UVA undeniably has the quality wins needed to potentially offset its bad losses, considering it also owns a victory over No. 11 Providence. And if, as Krzyzewski implored, the committee considers the quality of its most recent play more heavily than its early stumbles, could have a good case.

It will likely need victories over Florida State on Saturday, in Virginia’s home finale, and then the following weekend at Louisville. The good news is, those two teams are a combined 13-22 in ACC play this season, FSU decimated by injuries and Louisville reeling from an in-season coaching change.

“I think we can battle with the best of them,” said UVA senior point guard Kihei Clark, after scoring a career-high 25 points against Duke on Wednesday. “I think our coaching staff really does a great job of preparing us for each night out. I think we’re a tournament caliber team.”

Clark’s effort wasn’t quite enough to push Virginia past the Blue Devils in their second meeting this season, in part due to Roach’s team-high 15 points and tight defense on Clark in the second.

Still, Roach, from Leesburg, said the Cavaliers impressed him and, while he hasn’t been to an NCAA tournament yet in his career, he leaned toward agreeing with his coach about their worthiness.

“Virginia’s a helluva team,” said Roach. “Just give all the credit to them. They run their stuff. They’re physical. They’re just a tough team. They play together.”