Dust settling from busy weekend of VCU roster moves that yielded three additions

VCU’s offseason heated up in a hurry starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
Now the dust is settling, with the signing of three new additions official.
The Rams, on Thursday, added Providence transfer forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. On Friday they added Washington transfer guard Marcus Tsohonis. And, on Sunday, they added class of 2021 guard Jayden Nunn.
Those moves bookended the announcement of Atlantic 10 player of the year Bones Hyland Saturday, that he is declaring for the draft with intentions of hiring an agent.
And VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday that senior forward Levi Stockard III will return to the Rams for the 2021-22 season, using the extra year of eligibility granted to winter sports athletes by the NCAA in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior forward Corey Douglas will not return, ending his playing career.
So, for the time being, the Rams’ roster for next year appears to be set, with the start of summer workouts a handful of weeks away.
“We knew some things were coming down the pike for sure,” Rhoades said Tuesday, of the three players VCU added. “It was just a lot of great news, very quickly. And they were the three guys that, at this point, we targeted."
Each of the Rams’ 13 scholarships are now accounted for. In utilizing an extra year, Stockard won’t count against the scholarship limit.
Stockard, who transferred to VCU from Kansas State last spring, averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game this past season across 25 appearances, all starts. The 6-8, 245-pound St. Louis native brings scoring ability inside and from mid-range distance.
Nichols will add to that frontcourt. Rhoades’ VCU staff offered the 6-8, 220 pounder from Conway, S.C., back in 2017, before he chose Providence.
Nichols will bring great versatility, Rhoades said, with the ability to play at and to guard multiple positions, and comfortability on the perimeter, with the ball in his hands.
“He can shoot it and he can stretch the defense, but he also can finish around the rim,” Rhoades said. “He's got great length, and he moves well.”
At Providence this past season, Nichols had his best year shooting the ball from 3-point range, going 9 of 22 (40.9%) in 16 games. Nichols missed the Friars’ final nine games, and had eye surgery, according to The Providence Journal.
Rhoades said Nichols had a cut in his eye. But he said Nichols is back home now, working with his trainer, former Coastal Carolina guard Colin Stevens, who Rhoades recruited during his time as coach at Randolph-Macon (1999 to 2009).
Nichols has the potential to be a very good 3-point shooter at his size, Rhoades believes.
Despite playing three years at Providence, Nichols will have three years of eligibility available at VCU. He has a redshirt from the 2019-20 season, when he played just five games due to a foot injury, plus the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
Tsohonis, a Portland, Ore., native, will be the only West Coast transplant on VCU’s roster. The connection came through VCU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Brent Scott. Scott, after a standout collegiate career at Rice (1989-93), played professionally for 14 years in multiple countries, including Greece.
Tsohonis’ family is Greek, and a Greek coach who knows Tsohonis’ family, and who played against Scott in Greece, reached out to Scott about Tsohonis.
Also Rhoades knew Tsohonis’ high school coach, Pat Strickland, at Jefferson High School in Portland. Rhoades tried to recruit some of Strickland’s players when he was at Rice.
With Tsohonis, Rhoades said the Rams were looking to get a wing who can score, but also a player who can handle the ball and make plays for himself and for his teammates.
Tsohonis, a 6-3, 190 pounder, was Washington’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore this past season, with 10.9 points per game in 19.9 minutes per game across 23 games, including four starts. He scored 29 points, a career high, against Washington State on Feb. 15, including a game-winning floater.
He shot 37% from deep.
"He can make 3s, he has a nice pull-up,” Rhoades said of Tsohonis. “He has a really good floater game that way. And he has good size. And the thing that I like about Marcus is how much he loves the game and how excited he was about VCU.”
Nunn originally committed to Iowa State, in December, but decommitted last month in the wake of the firing of coach Steve Prohm and the hiring of T.J. Otzelberger. Rhoades said he and his staff have known of Nunn for a while, but at an earlier point weren’t looking to add an additional point guard or combo guard in the 2021 freshman class.
But the Rams’ roster has since changed, with Hyland’s draft declaration and the departure of point guard Tre Clark in February.
When Nunn decommitted from Iowa State, he became a major priority for VCU.
“He absolutely fits a VCU guard,” Rhoades said. “He is super aggressive. Offensively he can make plays. He's a good passer. He can get his pull-up off. He can finish at the rim. He plays with great pace.
“And then, defensively, he can really guard multiple positions. He's a presser. He has great feet and great instincts.”
Scott also played into Nunn’s recruitment with the fact that he’s a native of Jackson, Mich., not too far from Nunn’s hometown of Flint, Mich.
Nunn, 6-4 and 190 pounds, figures to slot in at point guard. Tsohonis will play multiple positions, Rhoades said.
Meanwhile, on campus, VCU’s returners have been getting offseason strength and conditioning work in coming off the abrupt end to the 2020-21 season, hours before a first-round NCAA tournament game against Oregon, due to multiple COVID-19 cases.
Players will get the month of May off to go home, for a longer stretch than usual, before returning in June for summer work.
“I'm sort of calling it 'Mental Health May,’” Rhoades said. “It's been a long, grinding year. And a crazy ending to it.”
Starting in June, the team will get eight weeks of workouts in. And, after an NCAA ban on in-person recruiting is lifted on June 1, the coaching staff will get recruits back on campus and hit the road again on the days they’re allowed. In-person recruiting had not been permitted since March 13 of last year, due to the pandemic.
It’ll be an important summer ahead, particularly with five newcomers now. Freshmen Jalen DeLoach and Nick Kern will join Nichols, Tsohonis and Nunn.
After a busy few days, Rhoades feels good about what the Rams have.
“We have a big summer to work hard together and blend everybody together and be ready to go when we get to October,” he said. “But I'm really excited about our returners and I'm really excited about the new guys coming.”
