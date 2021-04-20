Dust settling from busy weekend of VCU roster moves that yielded three additions

He shot 37% from deep.

"He can make 3s, he has a nice pull-up,” Rhoades said of Tsohonis. “He has a really good floater game that way. And he has good size. And the thing that I like about Marcus is how much he loves the game and how excited he was about VCU.”

Nunn originally committed to Iowa State, in December, but decommitted last month in the wake of the firing of coach Steve Prohm and the hiring of T.J. Otzelberger. Rhoades said he and his staff have known of Nunn for a while, but at an earlier point weren’t looking to add an additional point guard or combo guard in the 2021 freshman class.

But the Rams’ roster has since changed, with Hyland’s draft declaration and the departure of point guard Tre Clark in February.

When Nunn decommitted from Iowa State, he became a major priority for VCU.

“He absolutely fits a VCU guard,” Rhoades said. “He is super aggressive. Offensively he can make plays. He's a good passer. He can get his pull-up off. He can finish at the rim. He plays with great pace.

“And then, defensively, he can really guard multiple positions. He's a presser. He has great feet and great instincts.”