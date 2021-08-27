Dynamic center back Ivan Magalhães a 'steady force' for Kickers

In those ways, as a captain this year, Magalhães has led by example — he “lets his opinion be known with his feet and his action,” Sawatzky said.

Against Greenville on Sunday, Magalhães won nine of 11 duels. He led the Kickers with 37 completed passes/crosses. He added a tackle and a block. The tackle was a precise stop versus Greenville’s Jesús Ibarra in the 79th minute, knocking the ball out of play from within the 18-yard box to prevent a shot or cross with Richmond up just 1-0 at the time.

Terzaghi went on to score a second Kickers goal in the 81st minute to help the Kickers secure the Bon Secours Cup on goal differential (Greenville won the teams’ previous meeting 1-0 in April). That also was Terzaghi’s 22nd total regular-season goal since he arrived in Richmond last year, giving him the USL League One career scoring record. The league is in its third year.

Saturday’s opponent, North Carolina FC, sits last in the 12-team standings. But the Kickers have lost to them twice this year, and had a scoreless draw in May.