Dynamic center back Ivan Magalhães a 'steady force' for Kickers

He lets his play do the talking.
And, for the past three years, the Kickers have enjoyed the message.
Ivan Magalhães, a Richmond center back, has established himself as what Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky described as a “steady force” for the club.
He’s a precise defender — a pinpoint tackler. And he possesses the ability to impact in the attacking third, too, able to rise high for headers and dribble deftly.
The 27 year old from São Paulo, Brazil, was someone Sawatzky felt should’ve been a USL League One all-star last season, and he earned co-captain status for the Kickers this year, along with dynamic goal scorer Emiliano Terzaghi.
“The biggest trick with him is consistency,” Sawtazky said of Magalhães. “He's a consistent guy day in and day out. And you need that in pro soccer."
Magalhães showed his ability to single handedly affect a game on Sunday, in Richmond’s bout at Greenville Triumph SC. He won all but two of his duels and registered six clearances, helping the Kickers to a 2-0 victory — their sixth clean sheet of the season.
The win also secured for the Kickers the Bon Secours Cup, an annual trophy granted to the winner of the season series between Richmond and Greenville.
And Magalhães, for his play Sunday, was selected to the USL League One’s Team of the Week.
“I know I have a role and a responsibility to do,” Magalhães said Friday. “And I try to make sure every time I step out on the field I’m taking care of my responsibility.”
Back home Saturday, the Kickers (6-6-6) would love another outing of Sunday’s caliber from Magalhães against what’s been a pesky North Carolina FC (4-10-3) squad. It'll be a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Richmond signed Magalhães, a former standout at Eastern Florida State College and Maryland, in March 2019. Magalhães, picked 26th overall by the Houston Dynamo in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, previously spent two years with Dynamo affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC and one with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Magalhães’ reliability and consistency have helped him carve out his position as a leader since he first arrived in Richmond. Of the 51 games he’s appeared in the past three seasons, the 6-1, 185 pounder has played all 90 minutes in all but six.
He shows up every day and does his job, said Sawatzky, who has been in Richmond with Magalhães since fall 2019.
“My personality as a professional player, I always took this job very seriously,” Magalhães said. “Never take days off, always show up on time and do all the right things.”
In those ways, as a captain this year, Magalhães has led by example — he “lets his opinion be known with his feet and his action,” Sawatzky said.
Against Greenville on Sunday, Magalhães won nine of 11 duels. He led the Kickers with 37 completed passes/crosses. He added a tackle and a block. The tackle was a precise stop versus Greenville’s Jesús Ibarra in the 79th minute, knocking the ball out of play from within the 18-yard box to prevent a shot or cross with Richmond up just 1-0 at the time.
Terzaghi went on to score a second Kickers goal in the 81st minute to help the Kickers secure the Bon Secours Cup on goal differential (Greenville won the teams’ previous meeting 1-0 in April). That also was Terzaghi’s 22nd total regular-season goal since he arrived in Richmond last year, giving him the USL League One career scoring record. The league is in its third year.
Saturday’s opponent, North Carolina FC, sits last in the 12-team standings. But the Kickers have lost to them twice this year, and had a scoreless draw in May.
The game, for Richmond, will be the start of an important 10-game final stretch of the regular season as the team fights for playoff qualification amongst a crowded field. The top six teams will make the playoffs and six teams, including the Kickers, are tied with 24 points from fourth place to ninth place.
“We know the players, we know what we’re supposed to do,” Magalhães said of facing North Carolina FC. “We know what we didn’t succeed at when we played them before. We know what we need to do better.”
As has become the norm, Magalhães’ presence figures to be key for Richmond Saturday.
And it shows with every pass, tackle and shot.
"He knows who he is and what he is," Sawatzky said. "And it's starting to resonate throughout the group.
“He's been a steady leader for us.”
