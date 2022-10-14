Dynamic punt returner, safety Josh Sarratt making bigger impact in second season at JMU

Allen Iverson has been Josh Sarratt’s favorite athlete ever since he started playing sports.

Iverson had such an influence on Sarratt, dating back to when he was about 6 years old, that he wore braids when he played basketball and wanted to sport a shooting sleeve, too — to emulate a couple of the signature components of Iverson’s style.

Sarratt was a talented basketball player in his own right, an all-region performer at Colonial Forge High in Stafford. He chose to pursue football collegiately, but his basketball background is still benefitting him.

Perhaps especially in the punt return game.

“Just different movements,” Sarratt said, of the value of his multisport upbringing — also a former track athlete. “They help me in punt return just being able to move quick in tight spaces.”

The Stafford native’s dynamism has helped him earn a bigger role at James Madison this year. The 5-10, 191-pound redshirt junior, who began his career at VMI, is in his second season with the Dukes and is now both their primary punt returner and a starting safety.

He’s a player coach Curt Cignetti described as dependable for 25th-ranked JMU (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt), which travels to play at Georgia Southern (2-4, 1-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPN+).

“He’s a real heady player, he’s a very good communicator,” Cignetti said of Sarratt. “He prepares really well. He’s got good hands as a punt returner.”

Returning punts is a role Sarratt has had on teams going back to Little League. Playing with the ball in his hands was innate. He’s one of four football players in his immediate family, including his father, Donnie; older brother, Jalen; and younger brother, Elijah.

Donnie played running back at Catawba, Jalen played receiver at the University of Charleston and Virginia State, and Elijah is a freshman receiver at Saint Francis.

“Just from growing up, going outside, playing football all the time, it’s just natural to have the ball in my hands. And then I feel like another thing is I make good decisions and I’m kind of fearless back there,” Sarratt said, of returning punts.

At VMI, after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the fifth game of his freshman year, Sarratt returned to record 52 tackles and two interceptions on defense as a sophomore in the spring 2021 season, helping VMI to its first FCS playoff appearance, before a first-round loss at JMU.

He entered the transfer portal in May 2021, and by the end of the month had committed to JMU. It was a program he was familiar with because of his relationship with the Ravenel brothers, Brandon and Devin. Brandon was a wide receiver at JMU from 2013-16, and Devin is a fifth-year senior receiver now. Sarratt grew up playing with Devin.

He had one of the most memorable highlights of last season, an 88-yard scoop-and-score at ninth-ranked Weber State in what was a key early season road test then. He also hurt his foot on the play, though, which slowed him the rest of the season.

But he was back to full strength in the spring, in position to make a leap.

“My whole outlook on trying to win a spot this year was just to go out there and be me,” Sarratt said, of earning starting opportunities at safety and punt returner this year. “Because I didn’t want to go out there and try to force anything, and try to play like somebody I wasn’t.”

So far this season, Sarratt is fourth on the team with 20 total tackles, including a sack. He’s also averaging 9.8 yards per punt return, which is 23rd nationally.

Early in the fourth quarter this past Saturday at Arkansas State, Sarratt secured a punt on a bounce, evaded two defenders and returned the ball 14 years into Red Wolves territory to help set up a touchdown that made it a two-score game in an eventual 42-20 JMU win.

At Georgia Southern Saturday, Sarratt and the Dukes’ defense will encounter what’s been one of the most prolific offenses in the nation. The Eagles, who beat Nebraska 45-42 last month, are averaging 491.8 yards (14th nationally) and 37 points (28th nationally).

Sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease was a January transfer from Buffalo, and his 1,933 yards passing rank sixth in the country.

“They got all the pass concepts,” Cignetti said, describing the depth of Georgia Southern’s playbook. “Their tempo is a problem for people.”

The Eagles are a talented group, Sarratt said. But he added that the Dukes just have to do what they do — what’s made them one of the most notable stories of the college football season so far, still unbeaten in their first year at the FBS level.

Sarratt is playing his part, the athleticism honed in part by basketball helping him shine.

“The more success I get … it kind of makes me hungrier,” Sarratt said. “I’m thankful for it, but I know what I could possibly do with this.”