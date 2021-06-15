Dyslexia didn't slow down UVA's Michaela Meyer, the school's first female track national champion

“That’s one of the main reasons I gravitated toward track and running,” she said. “I wanted to be really good at something.”

At Delaware, distance coach Ryan Waite told her she could be more than that. Michaela recalled that in her first meeting with Waite he said she could be an NCAA finalist.

“I remember thinking, as an 18-year-old, that he was nuts,” she said.

At the same time, Michaela was wrestling with her plans. She grew up wanting to be a nurse, like her mother, but as a freshman at Delaware she wondered if her dyslexia might make that goal unattainable, opting, instead, to major in nutrition.

But after two years at Delaware, Meyer decided nothing was going to hold her back in the classroom or on the track.

She reinvented herself, shifting from a night owl to a morning person, and followed a regimented schedule to balance her studies and athletic pursuits. Schoolwork was still a challenge, and the stress of exams would cause the words she was reading to “jumble.”

Meyer graduated and set seven school records running at Delaware, including the indoor and outdoor 800-meter marks.