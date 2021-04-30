Eleventh-hour goal fells VCU field hockey in double OT of NCAA first-round game against Bucknell

It was a first loss for the Rams (9-1) in a season that, last Saturday, featured their first-ever A-10 tournament victory to put them in the NCAA field.

“We did all that we were supposed to do,” VCU coach Stacey Bean said, of her team’s opportunities Friday. “Except for putting the ball over the line. So, that was unfortunate."

VCU outshot Bucknell (6-3) 17-7 overall and 9-5 on shots on goal. The Rams took an initial lead in the second quarter on a goal by Litiana Field out of a penalty corner, assisted by Svea Sturm and Janne Wetzel.

That gave them a boost, Bean felt, as they continued to generate opportunities.

But the Bison, which won the Patriot League title, broke through on a third-quarter penalty corner, when a Stefanowicz shot slid past a pair of VCU players to create a 1-1 deadlock that persisted for more than 37 more minutes.

Until the 11th-hour scrum that ended with Bucknell’s game winner.

“You're going to, every now and then, get one of those plays and the other team's going to capitalize,” Bean said. “Just unfortunate for us it happened in overtime."