Eleventh-hour goal fells VCU field hockey in double OT of NCAA first-round game against Bucknell

The ball rattled off the post with a thud.
With 5:40 remaining in a second overtime period in VCU field hockey’s first-round NCAA tournament matchup against Bucknell on Friday afternoon, the Rams’ Litiana Field fired a shot toward the goal off a penalty corner.
The ball was nearly on target. But it was slightly to the left, and popped off the post.
It then fell to Bridget McCormick, who tried to maneuver the ball past the reach of Bison goalkeeper Clara McCormick. But her attempt was wide left, out of bounds. And the opportunity was lost.
That, for the Rams, was a theme of the bout, a first-ever NCAA tournament appearance for both them and Bucknell. They got off more than twice the number of shots the Bison did.
But, with 24 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Bucknell nabbed a penalty corner of its own. A hectic sequence ensued, when VCU goalkeeper Sasha Elliott saved one shot, with a ricochet that led to a second shot, that was also saved.
Elliott dived to her right for the second save, exposing the right corner of the goal. Quickly, Bucknell’s Mary Kate Stefanowicz shot and converted.
It was her second goal of the game and, with that, VCU fell 2-1 at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex
It was a first loss for the Rams (9-1) in a season that, last Saturday, featured their first-ever A-10 tournament victory to put them in the NCAA field.
“We did all that we were supposed to do,” VCU coach Stacey Bean said, of her team’s opportunities Friday. “Except for putting the ball over the line. So, that was unfortunate."
VCU outshot Bucknell (6-3) 17-7 overall and 9-5 on shots on goal. The Rams took an initial lead in the second quarter on a goal by Litiana Field out of a penalty corner, assisted by Svea Sturm and Janne Wetzel.
That gave them a boost, Bean felt, as they continued to generate opportunities.
But the Bison, which won the Patriot League title, broke through on a third-quarter penalty corner, when a Stefanowicz shot slid past a pair of VCU players to create a 1-1 deadlock that persisted for more than 37 more minutes.
Until the 11th-hour scrum that ended with Bucknell’s game winner.
“You're going to, every now and then, get one of those plays and the other team's going to capitalize,” Bean said. “Just unfortunate for us it happened in overtime."
For the Rams it was the end of a historic, unique spring season. But, for a group that’s made up mostly of underclassmen, it’s a campaign to build on, Bean said.
“They have a really, really tight bond,” Bean said. “That's a recipe for success.”
