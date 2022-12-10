Emerging Lawal leads VCU into Sunday meeting with Howard

A native of London who grew up playing soccer and running track, Toibu Lawal didn’t pick up a basketball until he was 14 years old.

But VCU took a chance on the 6-foot-8, hyper-athletic forward nonetheless after a few years of Lawal getting used to the sport at City of London Academy and then Lee Academy in Lee, Maine.

“I thought that the interest from VCU was very genuine,” Lawal said of his commitment in May. “Because I spoke to so many schools that said, ‘OK, we want you,’ but I wasn’t sure if it was genuine. … I think VCU kept it genuine. And obviously they showed major interest.

“And then I went on the visit I just knew, ‘Yeah, this is where I can see myself for the next four years.’”

Making his first start of the season in place of sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach, who did not play, Lawal put forth by far his best performance in a VCU uniform in Wednesday’s 73-62 loss to Jacksonville.

Lawal scored in the post on the game’s first possession and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks, production that included a couple of emphatic dunks and crowd-inciting blocks.

“He was a big spark for us in certain moments of the game, using his athleticism, his wingspan. He’s able to defend like crazy, grab rebounds out the air from everybody, finish over people,” graduate transfer forward Brandon Johns said of Lawal.

“Even though we lost, it was a great step for [Lawal] that we’re going to need throughout the season.”

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Lawal has tons of room to grow given his limited experience on the hardwood.

“He’s only going to get better and better. He really cares,” Rhoades said.

VCU will be looking for a similar contribution from Lawal Sunday when the Rams (5-4) look to break a two-game skid in the second contest of a six-game homestand when they host Howard at 7 p.m.

The Bison also are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Hampton 74-65 on Dec. 3 and Yale 86-40 on Nov. 30.

Howard redshirt junior 6-foot-10 forward Steve Settle III had 14 points and 10 rebounds against Hampton, and graduate guard Jelani Williams and junior 6-9 forward Jordan Wood scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Bison (4-7) were picked to finish third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s preseason poll, and sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins was selected to the preseason all-MEAC first team. Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points.

VCU and Howard have met once before in men’s basketball, an 85-51 Rams win at the Siegel Center on Dec. 27, 2016.