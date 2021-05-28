Emerging UVA defense to be tested by UNC, the nation's top offense, in the lacrosse semifinals

“When I looked at the stats I was like, ‘Wow, 32 goals for us, 31 for them in two meetings,’” said Breschi. “So, you’re looking at a shootout at the OK Corral, which will be fun for the fans.”

In neither of those previous contests could Virginia (12-4), the four-seed in this tournament, slow down UNC’s attack. Led by Chris Gray, the Tar Heels lead the nation in scoring, averaging 16.7 goals per game.

“Seeing them twice before, we kind of know what their strengths are,” said UVA senior defenseman Kyle Kology. “They know what our schemes are. They know what our strengths are. It’s going to be about neutralizing some of those strengths.”

Virginia’s defense – led by Kology and Cade Saustad -- is playing better than it was during those earlier meetings and it’s gotten longer and more athletic with the addition of 6-foot-7 freshman defender Cole Kastner into the lineup. Kastner was a high school basketball star who may walk-on to the UVA team this coming season.

The Cavaliers have gotten better on-ball defense, which has allowed more time for communication on when to help and when not to.