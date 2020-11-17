Emory & Henry shifting from D-III ODAC to D-II South Atlantic Conference

Emory & Henry College is shifting from the Division III, Virginia-based Old Dominion Athletic Conference to the Division II South Atlantic Conference, the school announced Tuesday.

The Wasps, who expect to play a full SAC schedule in 2022-23, made the move with geography in mind. E&H is located in Emory, which is about 125 miles southwest of Roanoke. “A move to the SAC will create drastically shorter travel distances for road competitions that translates into less time that student-athletes will miss in the classroom,” according to a release from E&H.

The SAC includes schools from South Carolina (Anderson, Coker, Newberry, Limestone), North Carolina (Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens, Wingate), Tennessee (Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum), and Virginia (Virginia-Wise). The NCAA allows Division II schools to offer as many as 36 football scholarships and 10 each in men’s and women’s basketball. DIII schools do not offer athletics scholarships.

The ODAC was formed in 1975 (with E&H) and includes Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee, and Roanoke, among others.