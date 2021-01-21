Emotions bested VCU in loss at St. Bonaventure

It seems the emotion piece is something a young VCU team will have to get a handle on as much as the pure basketball miscues that contributed to Wednesday’s loss.

Through one lens, the emotion could be viewed as a positive — a sign of players’ competitiveness. But when faced with adversity, those same emotions seemed to turn into a detriment against the Bonnies (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic 10).

Rhoades wants his players to play with great emotion, “but not be emotional.”

“We imploded,” Rhoades said. “And instead of getting the huddle tighter and everyone take a deep breath, 'OK, they made a run, now it's our turn to make a run,' we were trying so hard, and then our emotions take over and our immaturity takes over.”

In particular, Rhoades felt VCU’s frustration on offense affected other facets of the game. The Rams endured their worst half of the season on that end after halftime Wednesday. They shot just 5 of 26 (19.2%) and scored just 14 points.

They wilted in the final nine minutes in particular, unable to make any more baskets after a layup by Tre Clark at the 9:15 mark trimmed St. Bonaventure’s lead to 1, 54-53.

VCU scored just 1 point the rest of the way, a Jamir Watkins free throw with 5:38 to play.