Emotions bested VCU in loss at St. Bonaventure

VCU coach Mike Rhoades’ address to his team after a frustrating loss at St. Bonaventure Wednesday night, in a way, alluded to the duplicity the Rams sometimes deal with.
Rhoades told his players that their play in the first half against the Bonnies was the potential they have. The Rams seemed to follow their game plan to a T, besting St. Bonaventure in what it does best. They out-muscled the Bonnies inside on both ends.
“The first half is what we're capable of,” Rhoades said. “And we've done it, multiple times this year.”
But the word “potential” can imply a product that’s not fully formed. The second half was an example of that.
St. Bonaventure attacked VCU with ferocity. And the Rams’ failure to keep up caused the frustrations to mount.
VCU slipped back into the bad habits that have creeped up at moments this season: poor decision making on the offensive end, and breakdowns on defense.
And the Bonnies, reinvigorated at home, made the Rams pay.
After leading by 15 at the half, VCU failed to score 15 points total in the second half. St. Bonaventure won by 16, 70-54.
“In the second half, because we couldn't get back to where we were, we weren't handling St. Bonaventure's success. We weren't handling it,” Rhoades said. “We got too emotional, and then it snowballed. And that was a terrible half.”
It seems the emotion piece is something a young VCU team will have to get a handle on as much as the pure basketball miscues that contributed to Wednesday’s loss.
Through one lens, the emotion could be viewed as a positive — a sign of players’ competitiveness. But when faced with adversity, those same emotions seemed to turn into a detriment against the Bonnies (7-1, 5-1 Atlantic 10).
Rhoades wants his players to play with great emotion, “but not be emotional.”
“We imploded,” Rhoades said. “And instead of getting the huddle tighter and everyone take a deep breath, 'OK, they made a run, now it's our turn to make a run,' we were trying so hard, and then our emotions take over and our immaturity takes over.”
In particular, Rhoades felt VCU’s frustration on offense affected other facets of the game. The Rams endured their worst half of the season on that end after halftime Wednesday. They shot just 5 of 26 (19.2%) and scored just 14 points.
They wilted in the final nine minutes in particular, unable to make any more baskets after a layup by Tre Clark at the 9:15 mark trimmed St. Bonaventure’s lead to 1, 54-53.
VCU scored just 1 point the rest of the way, a Jamir Watkins free throw with 5:38 to play.
“Our lack of offense and poor decision making started affecting our defense,” Rhoades said. “And then we were gambling.”
After outrebounding the Bonnies 28-15 and outscoring them in the paint 16-12 in the first half, VCU was outrebounded 22-14 and outscored in the paint 24-4 in the second half.
There won’t be much time for the Rams (10-4, 3-2) to sulk, with a Dayton (8-3, 4-2) team that’s won three in a row set to visit the Siegel Center on Saturday. Rhoades said his team has to own its second-half performance Wednesday — accept it and learn from it.
They’re growing pains for a team that, though talented, with a high ceiling, is still not a complete product. The potential is there but, as Wednesday showed again, it’s not yet fully tapped.
“These are the experiences where, if you're about the right stuff, you're going to grow the most from it,” Rhoades said. “But we got to make sure we understand that we can't have another half like this. If we're getting close to that, we got to mature, we got to stick together and not let it happen."
