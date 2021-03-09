ESPN's Lunardi: VCU likely a No 10 or No. 11 seed win or lose Sunday against St. Bonaventure

After ESPN women’s basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme discussed Tuesday that what keeps him up at night is the razor-thin margin pushing N.C. State off the No. 1 seed line in women’s hoops NCAA tournament bracket projections, ESPN men’s basketball bracketologist Joe Lunardi said that what tends to worry him is Atlantic 10 teams and their tournament seeding.
Lunardi — a former longtime head of communications and marketing at alma mater Saint Joseph’s, and a broadcaster for Hawks hoops games — has two A-10 teams to focus on in the run-up to this year’s NCAA tournament: VCU (19-6) and St. Bonaventure (15-4).
Both appear to be on solid ground for making the tourney regardless of who wins or loses in Sunday’s Atlantic 10 tournament final at Dayton’s UD Arena. Lunardi, in his most recent bracket prediction, released on Monday night, has St. Bonaventure in the field as a No. 9 seed and the A-10’s automatic qualifier. He has VCU tabbed as a No. 11 seed, one of the last four bye teams.
For the Rams in particular, Lunardi speculated that playing in the First Four this year would still be in play at worst. But he doesn’t believe that would happen. Whatever the result Sunday, Lunardi believes VCU will be a No. 10 or No. 11 seed.
“Certainly winning would make it more likely that they'd be a 10,” Lunardi said in a conference call with media members Tuesday. “But the number of times that the Atlantic 10 championship game in recent years hasn't seemed to matter at all to VCU's seed is kind of fresh in my mind.”
To that end, Lunardi pointed out the 2014 and 2016 A-10 title games. VCU lost to Saint Joseph’s in both of those matchups, but still landed as a No. 5 and No. 10 seed, respectively.
The Rams currently carry an NCAA NET ranking of 35, second only to St. Bonaventure (No. 27) among A-10 schools. They, as the rankings currently stand, are 2-4 in Quadrant 1 games — the most valuable matchups based on opponent NET rankings. The wins were against Utah State (Nov. 25) on a neutral court in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and at home against St. Bonaventure (Feb. 12). Sunday's title game will be another Quadrant 1 opportunity.
VCU is 7-0 in Quadrant 2 games, the second-most valuable category.
The program is eyeing a ninth NCAA tournament appearance in the last 10 opportunities, not counting last year’s canceled tournament.
Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Lunardi has Virginia (17-6), No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25, slotted as a No. 4 seed heading into the Cavaliers’ ACC tournament opener against either Syracuse or N.C. State on Thursday.
A No. 4 seed is the highest Lunardi believes the Cavaliers could go.
“I just don't think the wins are there to crack the two and three seed lines at this point, which are loaded with Big 12 and Big 10-type teams, who frankly have done a lot more, and been a lot more consistently good,” Lunardi said.
As for Virginia Tech (15-5), ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, Lunardi currently projects a No. 9 seed. But he said the Hokies are a tough one at the moment because they haven’t played since Feb. 27 after COVID-19 issues within their program led to the cancellation of their final two regular-season games.
Virginia Tech will play Notre Dame, Wake Forest or North Carolina to open its ACC tournament slate on Thursday.
“I don't know anything about NASCAR,” Lunardi said. “But I know that the teams that have to go in and get gas get passed by the teams that keep going around the circle really fast. And I think that's what's happening to Virginia Tech.”
Liberty (23-5) punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament Sunday, with a win over North Alabama for its third straight ASUN tournament title. Lunardi has pegged the Flames as a No. 13 seed.
He said Tuesday they’re one of his picks for a double-digit seed to advance.
“They've been as consistent as anybody,” Lunardi said.
This year’s official NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS.
