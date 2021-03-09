ESPN's Lunardi: VCU likely a No 10 or No. 11 seed win or lose Sunday against St. Bonaventure

After ESPN women’s basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme discussed Tuesday that what keeps him up at night is the razor-thin margin pushing N.C. State off the No. 1 seed line in women’s hoops NCAA tournament bracket projections, ESPN men’s basketball bracketologist Joe Lunardi said that what tends to worry him is Atlantic 10 teams and their tournament seeding.

Lunardi — a former longtime head of communications and marketing at alma mater Saint Joseph’s, and a broadcaster for Hawks hoops games — has two A-10 teams to focus on in the run-up to this year’s NCAA tournament: VCU (19-6) and St. Bonaventure (15-4).

Both appear to be on solid ground for making the tourney regardless of who wins or loses in Sunday’s Atlantic 10 tournament final at Dayton’s UD Arena. Lunardi, in his most recent bracket prediction, released on Monday night, has St. Bonaventure in the field as a No. 9 seed and the A-10’s automatic qualifier. He has VCU tabbed as a No. 11 seed, one of the last four bye teams.

For the Rams in particular, Lunardi speculated that playing in the First Four this year would still be in play at worst. But he doesn’t believe that would happen. Whatever the result Sunday, Lunardi believes VCU will be a No. 10 or No. 11 seed.