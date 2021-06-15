 Skip to main content
Evan Justice (Collegiate) pitched N.C. State over Super Regional humps, into CWS
On the bottom, Evan Justice was on top.

The dog pile of N.C. State players buried Justice, a left-hander from Collegiate, after he closed the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win at No. 1 Arkansas Sunday. The victory sent Justice, a junior, and N.C. State to the College World Series. The Wolfpack (35-18) face Stanford Saturday in Omaha, Neb.

In the Super Regional: N.C. State visited Arkansas, which had been ranked No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks in the Baseball America Top 25 poll. The Razorbacks won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships. Arkansas entered the NCAA tournament as the top overall seed. The winner of the best-of-three series involving N.C. State and Arkansas qualified for the CWS.

Rough opener: The Wolfpack was blasted 21-2 Friday at Arkansas. They’d been down before. N.C. State on March 21 was 4-9 and 1-8 in the ACC.

Justice juice: Saturday, in the second game of the series, Justice closed with 2 2/3 innings (no earned runs, two hits) as the Wolfpack won 6-5. On Sunday, he worked the final two innings (no runs, no hits) of N.C. State’s 3-2 win. In those 4 2/3 Super Regional innings, Justice struck out six.

Unfriendly environment: The Wolfpack played each of the three games at Arkansas before a Baum-Walker Stadium capacity crowd of 11,084.

Justice says: “I’m just so proud of our guys. Obviously everyone talks about the start … That didn’t faze us. We just stuck to what we do, working hard and never quitting.”

At Collegiate: Justice was named 2017 All-Metro Player of the Year after going 7-1 with a 1.05 ERA. He struck out 70 and walked 15 in 60 innings. He also played center field and batted .506 with five home runs, 40 RBIs and 22 runs.

Gaining weight, velocity: Justice, who’s 6-foot-4, left Collegiate as a 175-pounder. He now weighs 205, and his fastball's velocity has climbed into the mid-90s.

No to MLB draft, in 2019: Justice was selected in the 39th round by the Miami Marlins, but elected to return to N.C. State.

Russell Wilson path: The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also went from Collegiate to N.C. State, where he played football and baseball (infielder). Via Twitter, Wilson delivered a shout-out to Justice after the Wolfpack’s Sunday win at Arkansas: “EVAN JUSTICE!!! Bringing the Heat!”

Another State connection: N.C. State coach Elliott Avent (25th year) was a VCU assistant in 1983, and a William & Mary assistant in 1986 and 1987.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

