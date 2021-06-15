Evan Justice (Collegiate) pitched N.C. State over Super Regional humps, into CWS

On the bottom, Evan Justice was on top.

The dog pile of N.C. State players buried Justice, a left-hander from Collegiate, after he closed the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win at No. 1 Arkansas Sunday. The victory sent Justice, a junior, and N.C. State to the College World Series. The Wolfpack (35-18) face Stanford Saturday in Omaha, Neb.

In the Super Regional: N.C. State visited Arkansas, which had been ranked No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks in the Baseball America Top 25 poll. The Razorbacks won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships. Arkansas entered the NCAA tournament as the top overall seed. The winner of the best-of-three series involving N.C. State and Arkansas qualified for the CWS.

Rough opener: The Wolfpack was blasted 21-2 Friday at Arkansas. They’d been down before. N.C. State on March 21 was 4-9 and 1-8 in the ACC.

Justice juice: Saturday, in the second game of the series, Justice closed with 2 2/3 innings (no earned runs, two hits) as the Wolfpack won 6-5. On Sunday, he worked the final two innings (no runs, no hits) of N.C. State’s 3-2 win. In those 4 2/3 Super Regional innings, Justice struck out six.