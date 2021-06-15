Evan Justice (Collegiate) pitched N.C. State over Super Regional humps, into CWS

On the bottom, Evan Justice was on top.
The dog pile of N.C. State players buried Justice, a left-hander from Collegiate, after he closed the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win at No. 1 Arkansas Sunday. The victory sent Justice, a junior, and N.C. State to the College World Series. The Wolfpack (35-18) face Stanford Saturday in Omaha, Neb.
In the Super Regional: N.C. State visited Arkansas, which had been ranked No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks in the Baseball America Top 25 poll. The Razorbacks won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships. Arkansas entered the NCAA tournament as the top overall seed. The winner of the best-of-three series involving N.C. State and Arkansas qualified for the CWS.
Rough opener: The Wolfpack was blasted 21-2 Friday at Arkansas. They’d been down before. N.C. State on March 21 was 4-9 and 1-8 in the ACC.
Justice juice: Saturday, in the second game of the series, Justice closed with 2 2/3 innings (no earned runs, two hits) as the Wolfpack won 6-5. On Sunday, he worked the final two innings (no runs, no hits) of N.C. State’s 3-2 win. In those 4 2/3 Super Regional innings, Justice struck out six.
Unfriendly environment: The Wolfpack played each of the three games at Arkansas before a Baum-Walker Stadium capacity crowd of 11,084.
Justice says: “I’m just so proud of our guys. Obviously everyone talks about the start … That didn’t faze us. We just stuck to what we do, working hard and never quitting.”
At Collegiate: Justice was named 2017 All-Metro Player of the Year after going 7-1 with a 1.05 ERA. He struck out 70 and walked 15 in 60 innings. He also played center field and batted .506 with five home runs, 40 RBIs and 22 runs.
Gaining weight, velocity: Justice, who’s 6-foot-4, left Collegiate as a 175-pounder. He now weighs 205, and his fastball's velocity has climbed into the mid-90s.
No to MLB draft, in 2019: Justice was selected in the 39th round by the Miami Marlins, but elected to return to N.C. State.
Russell Wilson path: The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also went from Collegiate to N.C. State, where he played football and baseball (infielder). Via Twitter, Wilson delivered a shout-out to Justice after the Wolfpack’s Sunday win at Arkansas: “EVAN JUSTICE!!! Bringing the Heat!”
Another State connection: N.C. State coach Elliott Avent (25th year) was a VCU assistant in 1983, and a William & Mary assistant in 1986 and 1987.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor