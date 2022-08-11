Even without Sam Howell, UVA and Virginia Tech's Coastal foe, North Carolina, expects to be strong on offense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A year ago, despite the return of star quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina football coach Mack Brown thought his team was “criminally overrated.” And after starting the year as a Top 10 team, it dropped its opener to Virginia Tech and finished 6-7.

This season, with a pair of unproven rookies vying to start behind center, Brown seems to be going the other way, ratcheting up expectations for his Tar Heels.

“The expectation for the offense is to be the best in the country,” Brown said. “We're excited. Understanding we have a lot of question marks, and we have a lot of things we have to get fixed, but that's what coaches do, and that's what players do.”

Howell, a North Carolina native, spent three seasons with the Tar Heels, starting each year and racking up school records for touchdown passes (92) and passing yards (10,283). But with Howell now in the NFL – the Washington Commanders selected him in the fifth round of the draft – UNC will turn its offense over to either sophomore Jacolby Criswell or redshirt freshman Drake Maye, both Gatorade Players of the Year in their respective states.

Criswell has played in 10 games over two years, starting against Wofford last season when Howell was injured. Maye saw limited action in four games last year.

“Those guys have both played and practiced a lot,” said Brown. “We've started Sam Howell when he didn't have any experience the year before, so we're really, really excited about our offense, and we think we have a chance to be good.”

Brown believes that, thanks to impressive recruiting the past few years, the Tar Heels have answers to the myriad lineup questions they’re facing this preseason.

“We've got a very, very talented but inexperienced team coming back,” said Brown.

Carolina lost three starting offensive linemen, its top tailback and a host of wide receivers. On top of that, senior wide receiver Antoine Green suffered a shoulder injury and will miss at least the first half of the season.

But UNC has high hopes for junior running back British Brooks, who emerged late last season. But the focal point of the offense figures to be wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs expects to play both outside and in the slot this season, after working primarily as an inside receiver last year when he set Carolina single-season records for receptions (101) and receiving yards (1,335) and had a streak of eight straight games catching a touchdown pass, the second longest such run ever at UNC.

As for catching passes from a new quarterback, Downs said he’s confident in the duo the Tar Heels working to replace Howell.

“These two guys, they've just been getting ready for the position,” said Downs. “Seeing both of those guys get better and being able to display their talent this year is going to be something great to see. I'm not really worried about the quarterback position as a lot of people are because I know we have talent there. It's going to be good to watch.”

Downs said he has been where Criswell and Maye are now.

“I was sitting behind Dazz Newsome two years ago,” he said. “And nobody knew who I was. I feel like it's the same situation.”

North Carolina

Coach: Mack Brown

Star player: WR Josh Downs

Last season: 5-7, 2-6 ACC

Returning starters: 12 (5 offense, 7 defense)

All-time series: UNC leads, 65-58-4

Last meeting: UNC won 59-39 in 2021