'Everybody in the country is going to know who he is': Record-breaking VUU running back Jada Byers is just getting started

When Jada Byers was a young kid, he used to run around at the youth football practices as his uncle coached.

After the sessions, a shoeless Byers — then just 5 years old — would race the older kids and beat them, in just his socks. Byers’ speed struck his uncle so much that he called Byers’ father, Raheem, about it.

“He was like, ‘You got to sign him up for football,’” Byers said, on Tuesday. “And my dad was like, ‘All right, we’re going to see.’”

Ever since then, Byers said, it’s been “football, football, football” for him.

A connection between coach Alvin Parker and one of his best friends and former teammates as a Panthers player in the late 1990s, Quan Johnson, helped pave the way for Byers’ path to Virginia Union after a record-breaking prep career at St. Joseph in Hammonton, N.J.

And now, not only is the Bridgeton, N.J., native still running past people, but he’s still breaking records, too.

Byers did so in a memorable way Saturday, in what was a momentous VUU upset at second-ranked Valdosta State, 45-40. The 5-7, 180-pound sophomore ran for what was not only a VUU, but also a CIAA, single-game record 319 yards. He had three touchdowns on the ground, and caught a fourth one, too.

It was the latest, but greatest, standout performance for a player who has a career full of them. He runs with a chip on his shoulder, and is driven by dreams of playing in the NFL.

“The way I play football, I play with a passion, I play with a purpose,” Byers said. “I play for my kids [Azerlyn and Jayden]. … I take this game serious to me, I want to get to that next level.”

When the speedy Byers was enrolled in football as a kid, he gravitated toward running back.

He later earned a spot on St. Joseph’s varsity team as a freshman, then had a breakout sophomore season, when he rushed for 1,554 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Big numbers became the norm for him. And, by the time he was done, he had 4,950 rushing yards over his four seasons

Byers set a South Jersey record with 102 career touchdowns, including his 74 on the ground, 16 receiving, five off interceptions, four on punt returns, two on fumble recoveries and one on a kickoff return.

He even scored a state-record 10 touchdowns in the state semifinals as a senior in November 2019, part of a 76-22 St. Joseph win. The performance was in honor of his younger brother, Micah Tennant, who was killed by gunfire at age 10, at a different playoff game earlier that month.

“That whole game was going through my head like, ‘I got to do this for my little brother,’” Byers said.

But the interest Byers garnered from collegiate programs didn’t match the considerable production he manufactured. He felt Division I schools overlooked him because of his size. His height is where the chip on his shoulder comes from.

He did, though, garner offers from Sacred Heart and LIU, and had a preferred walk-on opportunity at Northern Illinois. He signed with Sacred Heart as a St. Joseph senior.

Johnson, Parker’s former teammate, used to call Parker about Byers, adamant about his ability. Johnson had been an all-star coach for Byers. VUU recruited Byers in high school, before he chose Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart, though, turned out to not be a fit for Byers, he said. He left there and, early last year, eyed an opportunity at Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y.

Then Parker called. Byers remembers that, at the time, thoughts swirled in his head that he couldn’t be another statistic — someone who could’ve made it out but didn’t.

“Because from Jersey, that’s the only thing they’re going to say about you,” Byers said. “‘Oh, he was another should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.’ That’s one thing I tell myself, I never want to be one of them. At the time, during that process, that’s when I was having my daughter [Azerlyn], at the same time.

“It was like … ‘Oh, Jada’s having a kid, his college career is done.’ And I prove everybody wrong. … And Coach Parker wound up calling me like, ‘Listen Jada, I need you to come here, and Virginia Union football, and play for us.’”

Byers cried when he hung up the phone. For him, VUU represented a good fit. And Parker got a player he has deemed “special.”

Byers arrived at VUU last year. In what was just his second game last September, against Valdosta State, he rushed for 107 yards and the Panther’s lone touchdown in a 51-7 loss. The coaches’ belief in him rose further.

“You know when somebody has that thing called ‘it,’” Parker said Tuesday, with a chuckle. “And he has it.”

Byers went on to be named the CIAA offensive rookie of the year, finishing with 910 yard rushing and 12 touchdowns.

From there, Byers over the offseason locked in on adding more strength to his speed and agility. He played last season at between 160 and 165 pounds. Now he’s up to 180 pounds, and feels good there, able to run through defenders when needed.

On Saturday at Valdosta State, Byers — who had 172 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in VUU’s 77-0 season-opening win over VUL on Sept. 1 — was in such a zone that he didn’t even realize how prolific his night had become.

Midway through, Parker told Byers that the Panthers would put the game on Byers’ back. He went on to score all three of his rushing touchdowns in the second half.

“The [offensive] line was just ready to go,” Byers said. “That’s what nobody really understands. It wasn’t even about me running the ball. That front five I have is really the front five that I praise every day.”

For Byers — who D2Football.com named national offensive player of the week — building on Saturday will come by being himself, while continuing to look for ways to improve. Reviewing the film from Saturday, Byers saw a couple of missed reads that, if made, could’ve pushed him over 400 yards, he suspects.

But he motivates himself in part by trying to meet, and add to, his productivity of the previous week.

He’s also motivated by watching players like current Kansas City Chiefs running back and Vineland, N.J., native Isiah “Pop” Pacheco, and current Dallas Cowboys safety and Bridgeton, N.J., native Markquese Bell. They’re from his area, and Byers wants to get where they’re at, in the NFL. Byers has all of the tools, and the work ethic, Parker said.

But first, Byers has some more people to run by at VUU — which broke into the D2Football.com Top 25 at No. 23 and hosts Livingstone College on Saturday at 6 p.m., to open CIAA play.

It’s something he’s been doing since a kid, and the reputation is only growing.

“Everybody knows the job he did last year,” Parker said. “But he’s making a run this year to say, ‘Everybody in the country is going to know who I am.’”