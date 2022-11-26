'Everybody knows we’re champions:' JMU crushes No. 23 Coastal Carolina for unofficial claim to crown

HARRISONBURG — In the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, right off Interstate 81, stands a stadium holding history, character and faith.

It’s home to the James Madison Dukes, who Saturday hosted a ranked team for the first time in program history, blew it out, and improved to 8-3 in its first season in the FBS. The Dukes aren’t conference championship or bowl eligibl,e and can’t win the Sun Belt East due to an NCAA rule, but that didn’t matter to JMU coach Curt Cignetti.

“Everybody knows we’re champions,” Cignetti said.

JMU took down the Chanticleers 47-7 in Saturday’s home finale. Trailing Coastal Carolina after the first quarter, the Dukes took over. JMU quarterback Todd Centeio led the offense to five unanswered touchdowns and said it was a statement win — no adjustments were made on offense.

JMU redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton become the first player in program history to record two 1,000-yard seasons. Redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel snagged a career-high 102 yards in his final game.

The defense shut down Coastal Carolina the whole game. Cignetti said he was surprised the Chanticleers threw early, but JMU adjusted. The Dukes finished the season with their second-straight second-half shutout.

Thornton, along with a senior class filled with experience, knowledge and pride, said the win certified something: JMU is the best football school in Virginia.

“I think we set our mark on FBS football,” Kris said. “Everybody knows who JMU is now. We won the Sun Belt East, we should be going to a bowl game.”

JMU can’t win the Sun Belt East Division because it isn't eligible for the conference championship game. Yet, postgame, JMU coined the “Kings of the East” phrase, holding up a sign and taking pictures.

Bridgeforth Stadium played “We are the Champions” over the speakers. Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese took it in. In his final game for JMU, he led the Dukes with 79 yards.

“It was perfect,” Agyei-Obese said.

JMU had its largest margin of victory in an FBS game in program history, scoring 44 straight points. The Dukes won more FBS games in 2022 than their prior 50 years as a program.

“We were dominant,” Agyei-Obese said. “Just seeing everybody play, just playing their role and doing what they were supposed to do.”

Cignetti said he wasn’t surprised by the final margin. When he knew JMU was moving to the FBS he knew what to do. He said all year he wasn’t surprised by anything the Dukes did, no matter how much JMU has stacked the odds again.

“I have worked for some great head coaches,” Cignetti said. “I knew exactly what needed to be done. And everything. My experience had totally equipped me.”

Thinking back on the season, senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said playing in the Sun Belt this season wasn’t too much different than playing in the CAA. JMU competed all season, he said and looking at the future of the program, it’s optimistic.

Especially when a first-year FBS team ends its season at home over a ranked conference foe.

“It wasn't easy to play against these teams but I feel like we definitely held our own and played like a team who's been here for years,” Ukwu said.

Cignetti said he'll have one, possibly two, martinis when he gets home. He’s going to watch college football in his chair and take some time off.

Then, it’s back to work.