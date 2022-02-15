Ex-Hokie, ex-Demon Deacon Isaiah Wilkins helps ascending Lancers 'be us'

The name may be familiar from Virginia Tech, where 6-foot-4 Isaiah Wilkins played two seasons.

Or perhaps it's recognizable because Wilkins played last season at Wake Forest. At both stops, Wilkins contributed as a member of the ACC teams’ rotations.

Now, he’s in his first season at Longwood, and a quick coaching history at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest helps explain his hoops journey.

Wilkins signed with Virginia Tech and coach Buzz Williams, with Wilkins playing one season as a Hokie before Williams left for Texas A&M in April of 2019. Mike Young took over as Virginia Tech’s coach, and Wilkins played a season for him before the conclusion was reached that Wilkins did not fit the new Hokies system.

Wilkins, who’s from Winston-Salem, N.C., transferred to Wake Forest in April of 2020, invited by coach Danny Manning. Eight days after Wake announced Wilkins’ transfer, Manning was dismissed. Wilkins played a season for new Deacs coach Steve Forbes. Wilkins’ playing time decreased as last year progressed.

Again, largely because of a coaching change and subsequent roster and philosophical shakeups, Wilkins sought another school.

“I’d say that’s exactly how it worked,” he said Monday.

Wilkins switched to Longwood, of the Big South Conference, and found a safe, comfortable new home in Farmville.

“It’s been eye-opening so far, man,” said Wilkins, who averages 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the 18-6 Lancers (10-1 BSC). “I’ve gotten the opportunity to meet really good people … I’m enjoying it. I’m embracing every opportunity that has come my way. It’s been a fun ride so far.”

Wilkins appeared in 66 games for Virginia Tech during his two seasons there, making six starts, and averaging 14.4 minutes (4.7 ppg as freshman, 4.3 ppg as a sophomore). He scored in double-figures eight times for the Hokies. At Wake Forest, Wilkins appeared in 17 games, with one start, while averaging 10.7 minutes and two points.

At Longwood, there are no more prime-time TV appearances, and no more five-figure crowds in famous ACC arenas. No matter, according to Wilkins.

“I would say it’s an adjustment, but it came out pretty well for me,” he said.

When Longwood coach Griff Aldrich addresses the Lancers’ rise this season, he often notes the size of his players. Not their heights. Bulk, strength and power have driven Longwood's Big South ascendancy, Aldrich believes. The 220-pound Wilkins illustrates the coach’s point.

“Obviously, there’s a big physical difference between the ACC and the (Big South),” said Wilkins. “But when I saw (Lancers teammates) for the first time, I was very surprised that everyone was fit and you could tell they work hard in the weight room.

“It’s been a testament to how we’re doing so far in that we prepared well in the weight room, which led to us being physically ready to take on whatever we have in front of us.”

The Lancers have converted 11 fewer free throws than their opponents have attempted. Longwood carries a plus-7 rebounding margin. Four Lancers regular score in double-figures.

“I think the key to our success to this point is how selfless we are,” said Wilkins. “Nobody really cares who goes out and is scoring. I think our main goal every game is to go out there and do what we do. Be us.”